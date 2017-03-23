Morning Scoop

March 23, 2017 7:04 AM

Devin Nunes. Frisky frogs. Another Carr QB? Your Morning Scoop

By Jody Murray

Good morning! It’s Thursday, March 23, 2017 and here’s your Morning Scoop of news and other stuff. Subscribe to add the Scoop to your email inbox. It’s easy.

Say what?

“As a hardcore soccer fan, it was a lot of funAnalilia Ruvalcada, a longtime fan of Chivas de Guadajalara, which played a friendly against Monarcas Morelia before an announced crowd of more than 11,000 at Chukchansi Park.

About 12,000 attend Mexican soccer match at Chukchansi Park

Fresno hosted the Liga MX exhibition match which ended with Moncaras Morelia defeating Chivas de Guadalajara 2-0.

Craig Kohlruss The Fresno Bee
 

What You Need to Know

Four Fresno doctors talked to us about how federal health care affects their practices, and what they think about efforts in Washington to replace Obamacare with a Republican-led plan. Their message to D.C.: Take the time to get it right.

• Congressman Devin Nunes, who has represented a huge swath of the Valley since 2003, pushes himself into the center of the Trump-Russia storm.

• Tweet of the day, from Oakland Raiders quarterback and former Fresno State star Derek Carr:

Dallas Carr, you’re 3 years old. Dad has an awesome job, but keep your options open, hoss.

“FresYes” is a cringe-worthy retort to the “Fresno is a zit on California’s face” riff, but the festival that embraces the word is all kinds of awesome. Here’s what you need to know about this weekend’s downtown food/music/beer fling.

What You Want to Know

• The new Dick’s Sporting Goods store, at River Park, got a new Raider to drop by this weekend after another Raider scheduled to come became a Viking.

Nancy Kerrigan is on the next “Dancing With the Stars.” Fellow ice skating star Kristi Yamaguchi gave her a thumbs-up, that, well ...

• A rare species of frog in the Santa Monica Mountains has finally learned that sex is a great way to hop-hop-hop back from near-extinction.

What You Don’t Want to Know

• A police officer billed his department for overtime pay. He was using the time to watch child porn. Please, please tell us his body cam was turned off.

• A young man in India is finding it tough to get a job. His name is Saddam Hussein.

Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59

