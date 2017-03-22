Tacos vs. bacon. ‘Power Rangers’ review. Snake on a plane! Your Morning Scoop

Hey, all! It’s Wednesday, March 22, 2017 and here’s your Morning Scoop of news and other stuff. Subscribe to add the Scoop to your email inbox. It’s easy.
Say what?
“This leisurely paced, extravagantly self-indulgent production can feel like a stream-of-consciousness vaudeville act. But he pulls it off.”– Bee reviewer Donald Munro on Alton Brown’s “Eat Your Science” show in Fresno.
What You Need to Know
• New this morning: Paul Manafort, Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, worked secretly for a Russian billionaire to advance the interests of Vladimir Putin.
• RIP and a big gooooonnnnnng to Chuck Barris, who exits the stage at age 87.
• Watch as people from nations on President Trump’s travel ban take the oath of U.S. citizenship in Fresno.
• Welcome back, AJ Nevils, the former Clovis High wrestling star who has left Penn State to join Fresno State’s reborn program.
What You Want to Know
• Tacos vs. bacon: The Fresno Grizzlies and a Pennsylvania baseball team called the IronPigs have started a food fight.
• Movie critic Rick Bentley saw “Power Rangers” and ... well ...
• The comfort they deserve: a boy with a rare skin disorder meets a dog with the same condition.
• Trading up? The media exec suspected of stealing Tom Brady’s jersey reportedly asked how much Von Miller’s Super Bowl helmet was worth.
• Labradors top the Best Purebred Dogs list ... again. And at No. 8: Rottweilers. Really?
What You Don’t Want to Know
• Paging Samuel L. Jackson! A slumbering snake is found on an Alaska flight.
• Ah, young love. I mean, really, truly young love. Romeo and Juliet in diapers.
