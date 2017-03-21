Tacos for Alton Brown. Sewage beer. No songs for ‘Mulan’ – your Morning Scoop

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, March 21, 2017 and here’s your Morning Scoop of news and other stuff. Subscribe to add the Scoop to your email inbox. It’s easy.
Say what?
“My decisions have never reflected a judgment about the people before me, only my best judgment about the law and facts at issue.”– Neil Gorsuch, Supreme Court nominee, who today faces hours of questioning from a Senate committee.
What You Need to Know
• Fresno Unified will pay an extra $160,000 for renovations to Fresno High School because of concerns about Board of Trustees president Brooke Ashjian’s conflict of interest with a construction firm. But the costs may not end there.
• Hey, look, foodinista Alton Brown hit town and treated himself to some of the 'No's best tacos (which is saying something).
Your tacos are legit, @ElPremioMayor_. #ABRoadEatsFresno pic.twitter.com/HwFHeB3IQk— Alton Brown (@altonbrown) March 20, 2017
He later slipped into a Campus Pointe coffee shop. Then, as long as he was was here, Brown must have figured, "Hey, let's put on a show."
#AltonBrownLive pic.twitter.com/2S0lY20QZ3— Alton Brown (@altonbrown) March 21, 2017
• An investigation of Madera County’s Department of Social Services surrounding a child’s death strikes many of the same notes as Fresno County’s infamous Seth Ireland case.
• This story about Fresno’s improved credit rating may seem too policy-wonkish until you hit the bottom line: more than $35 million in savings to taxpayers over the next two decades.
• She'll have a White House office, government-issued comm toys and clearance to see classified info. She'll have no official job title. It's good to be Ivanka.
What You Want to Know
• Disney's live-action "Mulan" will have no songs. Next, a live-action version of "Pocahontas" performed exclusively by mimes.
• Nominate this lawmaker for sainthood. She wants to find homes for dogs and cats that were used for research.
• Woody Harrelson says he’s putting “30 solid years” of hard partying and pot smoking behind him. May the good times be ever in your favor, Haymitch.
What You Don’t Want to Know
• Craft brewers can't help themselves: Stunt beers get headlines. And so, this: an ale made with treated wastewater. We are flushed with excitement.
