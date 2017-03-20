Russian intrigue, teens who inspire us – your Morning Scoop

Hail, folks, well met! It’s Monday, March 20, 2017 and here’s your Morning Scoop of news and other stuff. Subscribe to add the Scoop to your email inbox. It’s easy.
Say what?
“I picked up one of the boxes and there were at least 10 pounds of dead bees.”– Rafael Reynaga, a Reedley beekeeper. Hundreds of thousands of bees have died in Fresno County, and no one is sure why.
What You Need to Know
• Russia and the 2016 election will be front and center this morning when FBI Director James Comey and NSA Director Michael Rogers testify before the House Intelligence Committee (chaired by one of the Valley’s own, Devin Nunes). President Trump, in another early a.m. tweetfest, offered his opinion:
The Democrats made up and pushed the Russian story as an excuse for running a terrible campaign. Big advantage in Electoral College & lost!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017
Can’t wait!
• While we’re on the subject of hearings, the Senate vetting of Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch lurches into gear this morning.
OK. Enough of that.
• More than a few people are torqued off by the impending six-month closure of the Clinton Avenue overpass of Highway 99 (it’s a high-speed rail thing). Here’s a meeting where you can vent.
• Your morning dose of hope, part I: Teenagers from Mendota High get together to sew shoes for children in Uganda.
• Morning dose of hope, part II: These Clovis Unified students have pushed through bullying, loss and isolation to “dream big.”
What You Want to Know
• Forty Fresno kids frolicked at Monterey Bay Aquarium and Cannery Row thanks for a trip organized by some Fresno police officers. Sah-lute!
• Actor Tim Allen (“Home Improvement,” Buzz Lightyear, “Wild Hogs”), says conservative values like his are a particularly uncomfortable fit in Hollywood these days. “This is like ’30s Germany,” he says. Hang in there, Tim.
• Missing stuff? California’s controller office is hanging on to billions of dollars worth of unclaimed property. Check your pockets.
What You Don’t Want to Know
• An Oxford comma! An Oxford comma! My overtime pay as a dairy driver for an Oxford comma!
Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59
Comments