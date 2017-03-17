Green doughnuts, Derek Carr, ‘Moonlight’ music – your Morning Scoop

2:15 Derek, David Carr race teen in go-karts during Valley Children's visit Pause

1:44 Mayor’s proposed Citizens Public Safety Advisory Board presented to Fresno City Council

1:24 Clovis 12-year-old wins Fresno County Spell-Off for third year in a row

1:53 Dry well at East Porterville church helped pastor identify with drought-stricken community

1:35 What are Yosemite must-sees?

0:48 Clovis smoker Brandon Spain on California's $2-per-pack cigarette tax

1:04 Raiders' Derek Carr earns NFL Honor

2:53 Derek and Heather Carr hold a surprise tea party for sisters at Valley Children's Hospital

3:01 Surveillance video shows armed man lying in wait to rob Caruthers Dollar Tree