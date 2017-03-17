Green doughnuts, Derek Carr, ‘Moonlight’ music – your Morning Scoop

Top o’ the mornin’! It’s Friday, March 17, 2017 and here’s your Morning Scoop of news and other stuff. Subscribe to add the Scoop to your email inbox. It’s easy.
Say what?
“They put up a lot of BS about her.”– Stephen Cornwell, attorney for Barbara Barkley, who was awarded $1.68 million in an age-discrimination lawsuit against Bank of the West.
What You Need to Know
• It’s St. Patrick’s Day. Gird yourself for the onslaught of green foodstuffs. Emerald beer. McDonald’s shamrock shake. And Krispy Kreme’s green doughnuts, which quite frankly look like pond algae.
• TFW you realize that nice, young man who saved you from hoofing it to the nearest gas station because your car ran out of fuel is the quarterback of the Oakland Raiders (known around these parts as Our Derek Carr).
• Speaking of football, Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford’s contract is big. Really. Big.
• Fresno Muslims and interfaith leaders got together to pray for justice, to cheer a judge’s temporary halt of President Trump’s revised travel ban, and to emphasize “the fight is not over.”
• Because we had to look: Here’s how Trump’s proposed budget cuts would affect California.
What You Want to Know
• This story about music recorded (and largely forgotten) by a one-and-done Fresno band in 1979 making it onto the “Moonlight” soundtrack is beautifully incredible.
Scoop Your Weekend (and Beyond)
• No doubt many of you will take in Disney’s “Real-Life Beauty and the Also-Real-But-Largely-CGI Beast” this weekend. To recap: critic Rick Bentley gives it a “meh.” Two of his colleagues beg to differ.
• Alton Brown, the supreme freaky, geeky foodie, talks to us ahead of his Monday show in Fresno.
• Here are our top picks from the music & nightlife scene and from the lively arts.
• Rei Hotoda, the latest candidate for Fresno Philharmonic conductor to drop into town, leads the Phil on Sunday at Saroyan Theatre.
• Good Company Players’ “H.M.S. Pinafore” is good, sturdy fun, critic Donald Munro says.
