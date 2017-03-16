Exploding headphones, whale conspiracies, stealing from the dead – your Morning Scoop

Hi, ho! It’s Thursday, March 16, 2017 and here’s your Morning Scoop of news and other stuff. Subscribe to add the Scoop to your email inbox. It’s easy.
Say what?
“What that means right now is that the Central Valley moves forward.”– Jeff Morales, California High-Speed Rail Authority CEO, after the state OK’d the sale of $1.4 billion in bonds for the bullet-train project.
What You Need to Know
• Four Fresno County government employees are accused of stealing from the dead and yes it’s exactly as creepy as it sounds.
• President Trump’s revised travel ban was scheduled to take effect today, but a federal judge put a nationwide – and temporary – restraining order on it.
• She’s 12 years old and has won the Fresno County Spell-Off three years straight. M-A-G-N-I-F-I-C-E-N-T.
• The Trump administration’s first budget blueprint is out. It’s big on military spending and border security and, perhaps, even bigger on slashing programs elsewhere to pay for that. Here are the details.
• That pinpoint light in the darkness isn’t an oncoming train. It’s another interest-rate hike by the Federal Reserve. Be prepared.
What You Want to Know
• She was wearing headphones on airline flight. The headphones exploded, but not because she was listening to Nickelback.
• Let us recite the magic words: New Trader Joe’s. Go!
• That’s a wrap, Fresno State basketball guys. See you next fall.
• You’ve got your garden-variety mysteries. Stonehenge. The Antikythera mechanism. Sock drawers. And then there’s the Great Humpback Whale Gathering. What are they planning?
• After two weeks sailing through Rogue Festival anarchy, critic Donald Munro pulls into a familiar port: Good Company Players’ 2nd Space Theatre and its current production, Gilbert & Sullivan’s “H.M.S. Pinafore.”
What You Didn’t Want to Know
• Go ahead and get blitzed on St. Patrick’s Day, safe in the knowledge AAA will drive you home and tow your vehicle for free. Erin go Bragh!
Jody Murray
