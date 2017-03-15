SWAT damage, Golden Eagles soar, big trucks in the dunes – your Morning Scoop

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, March 15, 2017 and here’s your Morning Scoop of news and other stuff. Subscribe to add the Scoop to your email inbox. It’s easy.
Say what?
“Does anybody really believe that a reporter, who nobody ever heard of, ‘went to his mailbox’ and found my tax returns? FAKE NEWS!”– President Trump, in a tweet (of course), after a journalist revealed part of his 2005 tax returns.
What You Need to Know
• A couple says Fresno County law enforcement caused $150,000 in damage to their home while trying to flush out a man with a long criminal history who was holed up inside. They’re suing the county for five times that amount.
• Huzzah to Clovis West’s girls basketball team, which plays Long Beach Poly on Saturday for the state crown. Last night, the Golden Eagles won their semifinal game by FORTY-TWO points.
• What would a crook hope to gain by breaking into a Catholic bishop’s vehicle and taking his ceremonial staff? Other than, you know, an elevated chance of being struck by lightning between now and Easter?
• Relax and light up your favorite menthol, local merchants. Police say they’ve caught a trio of serial cigarette robbers.
• Look out, BevMo: another big-box wine and spirits retailer is coming to north Fresno. Muscato at 10 paces.
What You Want to Know
• The Scoop has a soft spot for big trucks. And for ocean beaches. So this video is peak win.
• Here’s Rick Bentley’s review of the live-action “Beauty and the Beast” movie. Excerpt: “It’s a tale as cold as time.” Uh oh. And sorry, Audra.
• The professor in the BBC interview seen around the world (no exaggeration) has finally spoken out about what caused his two adorable children to gate-crash his Skype appearance.
• This avid home cook is a hardcore vegan and an up-and-coming blogger (such things still exist). And cheers to her site name: eatfigsnotpigs.com.
What You Didn’t Want to Know
• This will make you feel warm all over: A blind woman says she and her guide dog were kicked off an American Airlines plane after she requested a different seat.
Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59
Comments