Morning Scoop

March 13, 2017 7:03 AM

Twitter ’bots, Facebook-post fracas, a scary pothole – your Morning Scoop

The Morning Scoop

Enjoy a quick peruse of today's news

By Jody Murray

jmurray@fresnobee.com

Welcome back! It’s Monday, March 13, 2017 and here’s your Morning Scoop of news and other stuff. Subscribe to add the Scoop to your email inbox. It’s easy.

Say what?

“To be honest with you, a flood never occurred to us. A meteorite was more likely than a flood as far as we were concerned.Jimmy Marchini of tiny Tranquillity, where a levee weakened by recent storms has residents on edge.

What You Need to Know

 

• This Facebook post by the owner of northeast Fresno sushi restaurant owner got him into some hot wasabi over the weekend. The restaurant’s Yelp page is taking a beating, too.

Potholes, by definition, are pains in the gluteus. But a plus-size pothole on a Highway 99 fast lane? YIKES.

• On the plus side of road-quality news, that stretch of Highway 41 just south of Yosemite, closed by storm damage Feb. 21, has reopened to controlled traffic.

• This Bullard High graduate has made a big splash (no irony) with her documentary about politics and intrigue surrounding California water.

Exclusive: 'Water & Power: Madera Water Bank'

Emmy-winning filmmaker Marina Zenovich has produced the documentary “Water & Power: A California Heist” to air on the National Geographic channel. She also did this 12-minute companion piece that follows Madera landowner and farmer Denis Prosperi as he di

Jigsaw Productions

What You Want to Know

• On Twitter, up to 48 million are ’bots. Even if you subtract Optimus Prime, Wall-E and their immediate families, you’ve got about 37.2 million bogus handles. Sad.

• It was a tradition unlike any other: CBS taking a year and a day to start revealing the brackets on its NCAA Tournament show. Then, last year, the bracket was leaked online. Which explains what happened yesterday.

• Speaking of March Madness (or lack thereof), enjoy the bunny rabbits, North Carolina.

• He invented the World Wide Web. He says his baby is broken, and that he knows how to fix it.

• Bon voyage to KMPH news anchor Erik Rosales, who’s taken a reporting job in Washington, D.C. Great timing.

What You Didn’t Want to Know

• You catch fish with worms, right? This packaged cod at a Fresno Costco turns that idea on its head.

Worms found in a package of fish at Fresno Costco

A customer found worms in a package of fish at a Costco in Fresno and posted a video to his Facebook page. The company hasn't responded. Finding worms in raw fish is not uncommon.

Martin Martinez Special to the Bee

Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59

Related content

Morning Scoop

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sushi restaurant owner sorry for Hispanic Facebook comments

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos