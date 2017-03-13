Twitter ’bots, Facebook-post fracas, a scary pothole – your Morning Scoop

Welcome back! It’s Monday, March 13, 2017 and here’s your Morning Scoop of news and other stuff. Subscribe to add the Scoop to your email inbox. It’s easy.
Say what?
“To be honest with you, a flood never occurred to us. A meteorite was more likely than a flood as far as we were concerned.” – Jimmy Marchini of tiny Tranquillity, where a levee weakened by recent storms has residents on edge.
What You Need to Know
• This Facebook post by the owner of northeast Fresno sushi restaurant owner got him into some hot wasabi over the weekend. The restaurant’s Yelp page is taking a beating, too.
• Potholes, by definition, are pains in the gluteus. But a plus-size pothole on a Highway 99 fast lane? YIKES.
• On the plus side of road-quality news, that stretch of Highway 41 just south of Yosemite, closed by storm damage Feb. 21, has reopened to controlled traffic.
• This Bullard High graduate has made a big splash (no irony) with her documentary about politics and intrigue surrounding California water.
What You Want to Know
• On Twitter, up to 48 million are ’bots. Even if you subtract Optimus Prime, Wall-E and their immediate families, you’ve got about 37.2 million bogus handles. Sad.
• It was a tradition unlike any other: CBS taking a year and a day to start revealing the brackets on its NCAA Tournament show. Then, last year, the bracket was leaked online. Which explains what happened yesterday.
• Speaking of March Madness (or lack thereof), enjoy the bunny rabbits, North Carolina.
• He invented the World Wide Web. He says his baby is broken, and that he knows how to fix it.
• Bon voyage to KMPH news anchor Erik Rosales, who’s taken a reporting job in Washington, D.C. Great timing.
What You Didn’t Want to Know
• You catch fish with worms, right? This packaged cod at a Fresno Costco turns that idea on its head.
Jody Murray
