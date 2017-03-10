‘Wheel of Fugitive,’ Marines’ nude photos, weekend fun – your Morning Scoop

We made it ... almost. It’s Friday, March 10, 2017 and here’s your Morning Scoop of news and other stuff. Subscribe to add the Scoop to your email inbox. It’s easy.
Say what?
“More trust and public confidence in the Police Department will help make our police officers safer and more effective.” – Fresno Mayor Lee Brand, pushing his proposal for a citizens public safety advisory board.
What You Need to Know
• Fueled by enthusiasm from President Trump, high-speed rail is on a fast track. In Texas.
• There’s a nude photo scandal roiling the Marines and why is my brain’s first reaction “where is a recliner and some popcorn?”
• Kyle Scarber, a former CHP assistant chief, allegedly helped his son flee to Mexico instead of face a Fresno County court that went ahead and convicted the son of rape in 2012. The kicker: Scarber is now getting a $125,000 annual pension from the state.
• Fresno State’s state of basketball: The men won their Mountain West tournament opener Thursday. The women play for their MW tourney championship this afternoon. Serious ballin’.
• India now mandates 26 weeks of paid maternity leave for women. The federal mandate in the U.S.? Um. There isn’t one.
What You Want to Know
• Your morning dose of “awwww, cute,” courtesy of the Peach Blossom Festival at Fresno State.
• “Can I buy a thief, sheriff?” Take a spin on this Florida county’s “Wheel of Fugitive.”
• “Winter is coming” in the form of the final season of “Game of Thrones.” HBO just gave us a date for the first episode.
• Why Pope Francis now thinks married men can be priests but women still can’t.
• Women no longer have to take off their bras to visit prisoners in Maine. In other news, Maine has just discovered fire.
Scoop your Weekend (and Beyond)
• It’s the final weekend of the Rogue Festival. Warm to it with lively arts writer Donald Munro’s amazing profile of this fringe festival nomad and one-man cabaret.
• Rock and Worship Roadshow alights in Save Mart Center.
• Here’s your week in music/nightlife and the lively arts. And a “Cat in the Hat” theater review.
• Movies! Rick Bentley weighs in on “Kong: Skull Island” and “A United Kingdom.”
Jody Murray
