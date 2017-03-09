‘Safe place’ at Fresno schools, pot ban, a lawyer’s blazing pants – your Morning Scoop

Cheerful and enthusiastic greetings! It’s Thursday, March 9, 2017 and here’s your Morning Scoop of news and other stuff. Subscribe to add the Scoop to your email inbox. It’s easy.
Say what?
“We are confident that we have more than adequate security policies in place for both our animals and our guests.”– Fresno Chaffee Zoo spokeswoman Ciara Castellanoz, reacting to the news that poachers in France shot a rhinoceros at a wildlife park and took its prized horn.
What You Need to Know
• Last night, Fresno Unified’s board approved making the school district a “safe place” for undocumented students. That means staff cannot ask about the immigration status of a student unless required by law.
• Mayor Lee Brand says he’ll probably support a proposal to ban sales of recreational marijuana in Fresno. Reminder: Pot-for-fun was approved by 57% of a state vote last fall.
• What do California's Republican congresspeople think of the Obamacare replacement bill? McClintock: "Looking at it." Valdao: "Still reviewing." Denham: "Still reviewing." A pattern emerges.
• Meanwhile, in symbolic victory, a House panel burned the midnight oil before approving a part of the replacement bill early this morning.
• Meat processing titan Tyson Foods sees the handwriting on the wall, and that wall is made of tofu.
What You Want to Know
• Want to be more joyful at work? This study suggests ramping up your sex life. OUTSIDE the office, people.
• Fresno State women’s basketball team, the No. 7 seed in the Mountain West tournament, finds itself in the championship game after a crazy victory over UNLV last night.
• The Bulldog men leap into MWC hoops tournament action this afternoon vs. New Mexico. Our sports staff cognoscenti podcasted about the team’s chances.
What You Didn’t Want to Know
• A lawyer's pants caught fire during an arson trial #notfakenews #noreally #lifeisbeautiful
• Snapchat, to mark International Women's Day, chose the exact wrong way to honor physicist Marie Curie. That Wall Street debut went to your head, gentlemen.
