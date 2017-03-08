Look! It’s the Sierra! And pink Starbursts – your Morning Scoop

Hey, all! It’s Wednesday, March 8, 2017 and here’s your Morning Scoop of news and other stuff. Subscribe to add the Scoop to your email inbox. It’s easy.
Say what?
“The original plan was, I was going to propose to you in a church, but the table has turned, so...” – Jamacio Kimble, addressing his new fiance while wearing a hospital gown. He had crashed his car.
What You Need to Know
• A triumphant weekend for Buchanan High’s wrestling team took a dark turn this week. Wishes of strength to Brett Villarreal, who suffered a scary injury.
• Kids Day 2017 is behind us, and they’re still counting up the hundreds of thousands of $$ in donations (thankyouthankyou). But don’t turn the page yet; here are the often-emotional, sometimes amazing stories from our Kids Day edition, topped by this one.
• Fresno County supervisors to the old juvenile hall: How can we miss you if you won’t go away?
• Wait. New faces on the Clovis City Council? Is that even legal?
• Nationwide, it’s “A Day Without a Woman.” It’ll be interesting to see how this protest, more subtle than the Women’s March, resonates in the Valley.
What You Want to Know
• So it turns out that curtain of groddy air east of town was ... part-able. All we needed were storms of Noah-like intensity to reveal the majestic Sierra. Says Marek Warszawski: Don’t just stand there gawking; go up and play with ’em.
• RIP Fresno Grand Opera. A dramatic tragedy in every sense of the words.
• Fresno State football announced a home-and-home series with Oregon State starting in 2022. Uh, yay? Of late, the ’Dogs are 0-7 vs. Power Five teams.
What You Didn’t Want to Know
• So people are agog that Starbursts soon will come in all-pink packs. But doesn’t that stomp on the joy and mystery of pulling a pink first from among several colors?
Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59
