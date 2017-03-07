Bushy Letterman, Derek ‘Raider for Life’ Carr, @*$# potholes – your Morning Scoop

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, March 7, 2017 (Kids Day!) and here’s your Morning Scoop of news and other stuff. Subscribe to add the Scoop to your email inbox. It’s easy.
Say what?
“This is so kids have a platform to speak their minds about equality and show that equality matters.” – Kiera Kaiser, an 11-year-old at Manchester GATE Elementary, who is organizing a Kids Rally for Equality in Fresno.
What You Need to Know
• It’s Kids Day. Go out and buy a special-edition Bee (or three) to raise money for Valley Children’s Hospital and you’ll feel all warm and fulfilled for 364 days until you buy another one in 2018.
• David Letterman is doing just fine these days, thank you, spending his now-expansive idle time impersonating Santa. Or Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, depending on his audience.
• Cheers to the smart folks who figured out a way to prevent a Fresno zoo elephant from constantly breaking his tusks. How do you say “thanks” in pachyderm?
• Chew on this, 49er fans: Derek Carr says “I’m a Raider for life.”
• Fresno Grand Opera hasn’t paid its orchestra for a January production of “Our Town” – a possible sign of deeper problems with the organization.
• Got a pothole you loathe? Let us know because, yow, there are way too many out there.
What You Want to Know
• Have we mentioned it’s Kids Day?
• Journalists reporting on the rash of sexualized child images on Facebook ... were reported to the police by Facebook. Zuck, can you give us a moment over here?
• Who needs Hollywood when all you need is a camera, the right location (a cemetery) and a lightning bolt that morphs a tree into a gate to Hell?
What You Didn’t Want to Know
• It’s Kids Day! (And we kid; you want to know this.)
