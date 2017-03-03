Morning Scoop

March 3, 2017 7:06 AM

Big high school hoops, and please don’t lick the video game – your Morning Scoop

By Jody Murray

jmurray@fresnobee.com

It's Friday, March 3, 2017 and here's your Morning Scoop of news and other stuff.

What You Need to Know

• Assault with a cocktail glass or self-defense? Either way, it’s an ugly case. We’ll let the Fresno jury sort it out.

Garry Bredefeld, a Fresno City Councilman, says legalized recreational marijuana is a bad thing, and lays out reasons why the city should ban pot dispensaries. Ah. Time for a fact check.

• Did someone suggest sportsing at downtown Fresno’s Eaton Plaza. Instead of, you know, more grass and trees? Hmm.

• Let's talk private, unsecured email used for government business. No no, not hers. His. Hi, Mr. Vice President.

• The labrinthine tale that's Trump World and the Russians is in full Sessions. Here's the latest from the current act, featuring the embattled attorney general.

• The Valley’s annual high school basketball marathon – the Central Section championships at Selland Arena – is upon us. Here’s Andy Boogaard’s guide on what to see.

• Meanwhile, in high school wrestling, Clovis High’s Justin Mejia goes for a fourth title (yep, that’s as many as one can get) at the state championships in Bakersfield.

What You Want to Know

• Don't think of a baboon playing a ukelele, Nintendo urged video gamers. And please please don't lick the cartridges of the new Switch console. Are we really surprised by how this turned out?

• The odds of marijuana clogging the toilet are directly proportional to have desperate you are to flush away the evidence.

• Thanks to a leading member of Hollywood's Elite (hint: "WILSON!"), the White House press corp has a new espresso maker.

Scoop Your Weekend (and Beyond)

Blake Shelton, he of “The Voice” judgeship and bro-country style, rocks Save Mart Center tonight.

Movies opening: “Before I Fall” and Tim McGraw’s The Shack.”

• Here’s a quick look at stuff to do and see in the music/nightlife and lively arts scenes.

• Look! Look! It’s “The Cat in the Hat.”

• And, of course, the Rogue Festival.

Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59

