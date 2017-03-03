Big high school hoops, and please don’t lick the video game – your Morning Scoop

Woo! It’s Friday, March 3, 2017 and here’s your Morning Scoop of news and other stuff. Subscribe to add the Scoop to your email inbox. It’s easy.
What You Need to Know
• Assault with a cocktail glass or self-defense? Either way, it’s an ugly case. We’ll let the Fresno jury sort it out.
• Garry Bredefeld, a Fresno City Councilman, says legalized recreational marijuana is a bad thing, and lays out reasons why the city should ban pot dispensaries. Ah. Time for a fact check.
• Did someone suggest sportsing at downtown Fresno’s Eaton Plaza. Instead of, you know, more grass and trees? Hmm.
• Let's talk private, unsecured email used for government business. No no, not hers. His. Hi, Mr. Vice President.
• The labrinthine tale that's Trump World and the Russians is in full Sessions. Here's the latest from the current act, featuring the embattled attorney general.
• The Valley’s annual high school basketball marathon – the Central Section championships at Selland Arena – is upon us. Here’s Andy Boogaard’s guide on what to see.
• Meanwhile, in high school wrestling, Clovis High’s Justin Mejia goes for a fourth title (yep, that’s as many as one can get) at the state championships in Bakersfield.
What You Want to Know
• Don't think of a baboon playing a ukelele, Nintendo urged video gamers. And please please don't lick the cartridges of the new Switch console. Are we really surprised by how this turned out?
• The odds of marijuana clogging the toilet are directly proportional to have desperate you are to flush away the evidence.
• Thanks to a leading member of Hollywood's Elite (hint: "WILSON!"), the White House press corp has a new espresso maker.
Scoop Your Weekend (and Beyond)
• Blake Shelton, he of “The Voice” judgeship and bro-country style, rocks Save Mart Center tonight.
• Movies opening: “Before I Fall” and Tim McGraw’s “The Shack.”
• Here’s a quick look at stuff to do and see in the music/nightlife and lively arts scenes.
• Look! Look! It’s “The Cat in the Hat.”
• And, of course, the Rogue Festival.
