PG&E & pot, Steak ‘n Shake, Snapchat IPO – your Morning Scoop

Good morning! It's Thursday, March 2, 2017 and here's your Morning Scoop of news and other stuff.
Say what?
“The allegation that our chicken is only 50 percent chicken is 100 percent wrong.” – A spokesman for Subway, firing back at a report that said its sandwiches were poultry-deficient. The company commissioned its own study to back its response.
What You Need to Know
• PG&E, clearly recognizing kindred spirits who also like to spark up, offer rate discounts to California pot growers.
• Another "whoa" moment on the Trump-Russia Watch. This time it's Attorney General Jeff Sessions in the crosshairs.
• Our buddies at The Sacramento Bee hopped in a helicopter to get video of the water-blasted Oroville Dam spillway and ... WOW.
• Remember the fooforah about dingy tap water in northeast Fresno homes? The treatment plant the water came from is back online after five months of slumber. Yay?
• Fresno's government already had been slapped legally for $1.1 million because a police officer in 2009 fatally shot a man 14 times, including several bullets in his back. A ruling Wednesday could put the city on the hook for hundreds of thousands more.
What You Want to Know
• Hang tight, Steak ‘n Shake fans. Just a few more days before the Fresno restaurant opens. Here’s a sneak peek.
• When she rose: In ABC's "When We Rise," Pauley "NCIS" Perrette plays Fresno LGBT activist Robin McGehee. So cool.
• Rick Bentley is right – without that big cowboy hat, Tim McGraw looks like a church deacon. And a thoughtful, introspective deacon, at that.
• Colin Kaepernick, Turlock’s favorite son, is expected to become a free agent today. Those moments of glory as a 49er seem so long ago.
• Snapchat is all grown up now. Its company began trading this morning on Wall Street. Ticker symbol: SNAP. This message will vanish in 10 seconds.
What You Didn’t Want to Know
• A dried-out piece of mold from the lab of the man who discovered penicillin was auctioned for $14,600. Awesome! How much can I get for the black growth on my bathtub grout?
• A mouse on a flight bound for San Francisco from London delayed takeoff for four hours. Because the little dude didn’t have a passport.
Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59
