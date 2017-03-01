Taco truck heroes, Granite Park rebirth – your Morning Scoop

Humpty hump. It’s Wednesday, March 1, 2017 and here’s your Morning Scoop of news and other stuff. Subscribe to add the Scoop to your email inbox. It’s easy.
Say what?
“This is like hoping unicorns might be born to zebras at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.” – Fresno City Councilman Steve Brandau on the “business-strangling culture” of the city’s Planning Department. He scoffs at insiders’ beliefs that the culture will change on its own.
What You Need to Know
• Trump I: “Above all else, we will keep our promises to the American people,” President Trump said last night in his first address to Congress. He hit some big notes, including immigration and Obamacare.
• Trump II: Many were struck by how “presidential” Trump sounded (whatever that means). Others did some analysis. Oh, and here’s why Democratic congresswomen wore white.
• Granite Park says, “I’m back, baby. Play ball!”
• Should Clovis Unified be liable in the alleged assault of a special-needs student by an instructional aide? That’s what this trial is about.
• California voters: Marijuana is fun! Let’s open shops that sell recreational pot! Fresno City Councilman Garry Bredefeld: Let’s not.
• Fresno Unified educators say their undocumented students are telling them they’re antsy about going to college, fearing they’ll be deported.
• Government gnashing of teeth over California’s bone-dry drought is sooo yesterday. Now it’s all about hand-wringing over whether levees, sloughs and reservoirs can fend off floods.
What You Want to Know
• Taco Truck I: Gastro Grill honed its rep on four wheels. Now it’s hunkered down in a Old Town Clovis restaurant. Well worth a check-it-out.
• Taco Truck II: Stuck in a massive traffic jam, a taco truck opened its windows and served lunch on the interstate. Now that’s service.
• Why do most lists stop at 10? Our entertainment staff knows you want more. That’s why our list of things to do in March goes to TWENTY-FIVE.
• Fresno State men’s basketball bags a big win in Boise. Mountain West tournament implications abound.
• For bicyclists, Fresno remains a patchwork of pathways, good intentions and outright danger. So columnist Marek Warszawski says “huzzah” to the city’s latest plan to get its act together.
What You Didn’t Want to Know
• Sign of the apocalypse: They hold a competition for those people who spin advertising boards on street corners. Oh, joy.
