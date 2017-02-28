California pot, moon tourists, swimming pigs – your Morning Scoop

Cheerful and enthusiastic greetings! It’s Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 and here’s your Morning Scoop of news and other stuff. Subscribe to add the Scoop to your email inbox. It’s easy.
Say what?
“It seems like America is the leading country in the world in going backwards.” – Wes Hardin of medical marijuana dispensary CannaCanHelp. California pot growers feel they're in the crosshairs of the White House's recent declaration to tighten enforcement of federal marijuana law.
What You Need to Know
• Their parents died within 14 months of each other, and now their teen child wants to be guardian of his younger sister and excuse me but there's something in my eye.
• In Tulare County, an undercover investigation with a very unfortunate name bags nine human trafficking suspects.
• Hey, Southwest Airlines, for your next "Want to get away?" commercial, simply show the Oscar best-picture debacle then put up a picture of this guy.
• In Riverside, three people died and two were injured when a small plane carrying them home from a cheerleading competition crashed into two homes.
What You Want to Know
• We want to know much two people paid for a Space X trip to the moon and (hopefully) back next year. Elon Musk says only that they made a“significant” deposit. Yow.
• Prince Royce can’t get enough of us. The Latin singer is coming to Save Mart Center for the second time in as many years.
• San Francisco's police force is the only one in California that prohibits use of Tasers. With that in mind, watch this.
• Pete Nelson, that over-excited guy with the treehouses-on-steroids show on Animal Planet, will appear at the Fresno Home & Garden Show.
• The Yankees know former Fresno State star Aaron Judge can blast a baseball to Pluto. But can he stop striking out half the time?
What You Didn’t Want to Know
• Something is killing the famous swimming pigs of the Bahamas. No, really. That's the story's headline.
Contact Jody Murray (559-441-6367, @jmurray59).
