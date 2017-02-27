Oscar madness, CHP traffic stop etiquette – your Morning Scoop

Salutations! It’s Monday, Feb. 27, 2017 and here’s your Morning Scoop of news and other stuff. Subscribe to add the Scoop to your email inbox. It’s easy.
Say what?
“I am looking forward to Donald Trump showing us where we need to go as a country.” – Dan Chin of Hanford, one of several Valley residents who support the president and weighed in on Trump’s first month in the White House.
What You Need to Know
Good morning everybody! Went to sleep early last night. So... what I miss? #Oscars— Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) February 27, 2017
• Ha ha, Mr. Miss Universe Screwup. You know exactly what you “missed.”
BREAKING: 'La La Land' wins best picture Oscar.— The Associated Press (@AP) February 27, 2017
BREAKING: 'Moonlight' wins best picture after Oscars announce wrong winner— The Associated Press (@AP) February 27, 2017
• If you find video of the Oscar bait-and-switch too painful to watch, here’s a transcript.
• Red carpetry: Photos of people wearing clothes worth more than many Third World nations.
• Speaking of wild finishes, what in the name of Abner Doubleday happened at Beiden Field on Sunday?
• A pregnant woman was killed by gunfire in a central Fresno apartment. A vigil in her name was held Sunday.
• The Tower District hosted its 20th Mardi Gras parade over the weekend. Here’s why it might be the last.
• A medical-marijuana dispensary in Goshen wants to tap into the recreational-pot bonanza. Tulare County officialdom is blocking its path. Harsh.
What You Want to Know
• Storm chasers who were inspired to their passion by the movie “Twister” orchestrated this amazing tribute to the film’s star, Bill Paxton, who died over the weekend.
• A CHP officer pulls you over. Now what?
• Cal Johnson, a former Fresno school board members, goes by Chukwuemeka in February. Here’s why.
• Was that Ed Asner? In Madera??
• Those little ceramic dishes stamped with messages of love or a zodiac sign? The company that makes them is based in Fresno. Who knew?
What You Didn’t Want to Know
• A drone crashed through the window of a 27th-floor New York apartment and First World problems now have a new high-water mark.
