California pot vs. Trump, Hustler vs. Fresno, Oscar warmup – your Morning Scoop

Woo hoo! It’s Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 and here’s your Morning Scoop of news and other stuff. Subscribe to add the Scoop to your email inbox. It’s easy.
Say what?
“Really, it’s just a bunch of people chipping in to pay for a model.” – Leslie Abney, one of the organizers of Drink and Draw, a monthly event at Fulton 55. Columnist Joshua Tehee walks us around.
What You Need to Know
• The White House wants to harsh the buzz of states like California that have legalized recreational marijuana. Grab some munchies, sit back and watch an entertaining fight.
• Hustler Hollywood slapped a lawsuit on Fresno, which quashed a sexy-stuff shop planned for the old Silver Dollar Hofbrau space. Grab a favorite video (we don't judge) and some popcorn.
• Excuses, excuses: GOP congressman: I won't hold town meetings because Gabby Giffords was shot in 2011. Giffords: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
• Prediction: Sunday’s Academy Awards telecast becomes one big swoon for “La La Land.” Other reasons to watch, Rick Bentley? Oh? Matt Damon? Tell us more.
• Mother Nature has California’s drought on the run. Colors don’t lie.
What You Want to Know
• Read Donald Munro's touching tribute to the late Maureen Hall, a towering, graceful figure in the world of Irish dance.
• Here’s why columnist David White says Fresno State’s baseball team will overcome coach Mike Batesole’s chin-hair hipster look and make post-season noise.
• Should sex be an officially approved lunchbreak activity for civil servants? You betcha, says this councilman of a Swedish city on the Arctic Circle. Just looking for ways to stay warm, I’m sure.
Scoop Your Weekend (and Beyond)
• Rick Bentley reviews the movies “Get Out,” “Rock Dog” and “You’re Killing Me Susana.”
• Here are roundups of stuff to do in the music/nightlife scene and in theater & arts.
• The Rogue Festival is a week away. Here’s a headstart for getting your “alt” on.
Contact Jody Murray (559-441-6367, @jmurray59).
Comments