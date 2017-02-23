Earth-like planets, ‘safe haven,’ Ellen & Mrs. Ferd – your Morning Scoop

Welcome. It’s Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 and here’s your Morning Scoop of news and other stuff. Subscribe to add the Scoop to your email inbox. It’s easy.
Say what?
“We’re not denying you a surgery. We’re preventing you from having a complication.” – Dr. Bryan Edwards, referring to the growing trend of doctors urging people to quit smoking months before a major procedure.
What You Need to Know
• The latest from the We’re Soaked to the Bone beat: An Fresno County emergency declaration, fog and chill in the forecast, flood warnings lifted, reservoirs stuffed with water.
• Astronomers have, for the first time, discovered seven Earth-size planets orbiting a nearby star. “Nearby,” in this case, being 40 light-years. Hope I can pack enough Lunchables for the trip.
• Fresno Unified should pledge to protect undocumented students, people told the district’s school board last night. The trustees are ... thinking about it.
• Fresno State men’s basketball team bags a big one, winning at San Diego State for the first time since 1999.
• A candlelight vigil is scheduled for "missing" congressmen Devin Nunes and David Valadao. Oh. We get it. Politics swaddled in irony. Haven't seen any of that lately.
What You Want to Know
• Let's all do a happy dance for "Mrs. Ferd," a Clovis North teacher who got the surprise of her life on "The Ellen Show."
• Hollywood’s greatest trick: While studios make millions on movies stuffed with special effects, the CGI wizards behind the scenes say they’re underpaid, overworked and without representation.
• KMPH, the local Fox affiliate, has a drone. Staff have been trained. Now, will the FAA let 'em fly it?
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• Donald Trump and Steve Bannon are "Hollywood elites." Says who? Says George Clooney, who points us to the White House duo's IMDB pages.
Contact Jody Murray (559-441-6367, @jmurray59).
