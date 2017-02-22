Statue of Refugees, Gunner-Andros breakup, left-handed gene – your Morning Scoop

Hey, all. It’s Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 and here’s your Morning Scoop of news and other stuff. Subscribe to add the Scoop to your email inbox. It’s easy.
Say what?
“He had the unique blend of being a leader of men while emanating the humility of an Everyman. The passion he injected into everything he did was inspiring to all who witnessed it.” – Regina Garza, wife of Justin Garza, a former Central High coach who died after a long fight with cancer.
What You Need to Know
• At the Statue of Liberty, someone unfurled a big banner that read “Refugees Welcome.” Apparently the whole “give me your ... huddled masses” thing isn’t getting through.
• As business relationships go, this Richard Gunner-George Andros breakup is worthy of a “Divorce Court All-Stars” episode. At least $51 million worth of worthy.
• Bad news for Oakhurst and other Madera County foothill towns: Highway 41, the southern portal to Yosemite, is closed for about three weeks because of a section damaged by storms.
• An ICE agent said the man’s tattoo branded him as a gang member ... if the suspect was from Fresno. The man says no, he got it just because he likes the way it looks. Stay tuned.
• A pair of Homeland Security memos lay bare how many of the estimated 11 million immigrants in the U.S. illegally will be targeted for deportation. The short answer: a lot.
What You Want to Know
• Left-handed people, long accustomed to friendly jibes and smearing pen ink on paper, can thank a gene in their spinal cord for such specialness, a study says. Left is right!
• Call it Erna’s Elderberry House 2.0.
• Wouldn’t it be great if this French burger joint really was a Michelin one-star restaurant? Alas ...
• Yep. That’s a kilogram of heroin, worth $100,000. Police said the suspect was dealing outside a east-central Fresno market.
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• Why are people getting into fights at Chuck E. Cheese’s? Better question: Why are people entering Chuck E. Cheese’s?
• Oh, c’mon. These “animal escapes captivity and roams suburbia” tales are supposed to have happy endings. Poor cow...
Contact Jody Murray (559-441-6367, @jmurray59).
Comments