Teens’ rampage, a wife’s grief, texting at dinner – your Morning Scoop

Happy Tuesday. It's Feb. 21, 2017 and here's your Morning Scoop of news and other stuff.
Say what?
“The cry of the poor and the cry of the environment are not inseparable.” – Catholic Cardinal Peter Turkson last night in Fresno, speaking about Pope Francis’ emphasis on caring for Mother Earth.
What You Need to Know
• Wild weather: Modesto is bracing for evacuations after Don Pedro Reservoir’s spillway was opened for the first time in 20 years, ramping up the flow of the Tuolumne River.
• Any story that contains the quote "they tried to kill my baby" will shake your faith in humanity, even if the subjects are three teen boys who allegedly terrorized a Fresno neighborhood.
• Danell TeNyenhuis gives a personal account of ultimate loss that tears at your heart yet affirms the sustaining power of family.
• The telenovela known as "Fresno Unified trustees" continues. Latest episode: Do board members need personal assistants to answer emails, find joy and procure a decent cup of coffee?
What You Want to Know
• The latest candidate for Fresno Philharmonic conductor (he of the Armenian heritage ... brownie points!) gets a thumbs-up from our Donald Munro.
• NBA superstar Paul George left Fresno State's basketball team after his sophomore season. He talks about what could have been had he stuck around.
• Denizens of the Fresno Beehive stuffed Adele, “Saturday Night Live” and Playboy nudes into a podcast. Listen if you dare.
• Big shows tonight: Bonnie Raitt at Warnors Theatre. “Dirty Dancing” at Saroyan Theatre.
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• Pope Francis says texting during meals is equivalent to starting a war. So, mom, stash the Apple 7 at the dinner table. That human unit across from you? That's your son.
• This guy critiqued and edited his ex's letter of apology, giving it an D-. He then shared his handiwork on social media, for which we give him an F-.
