Twenty One Pilots, busy robbers, Trelio updates – your Morning Scoop

Say what?
“Hopefully some of those names are the same so we don’t have to interview seven people, and then the board will make the decision.” – Brooke Ashjian, Fresno Unified School District board president, on hiring a replacement for ousted superintendent Michael Hanson.
What You Need to Know
• Twenty One Pilots: One of the hottest bands on the planet put on, by all accounts, a heck of a show last night at Save Mart Center.
• Good dog, Joel: A Fresno St. Bernard is hauling home Westminster hardware.
• Oroville update: With things generally calmed down and the evacuation order lifted, operators of the Oroville Dam say it’s ready for the wave of storms starting tonight.
• Weather update: Speaking of storms, here’s how it’s expected to go down in the Valley.
• Contacts with Russians: Members of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and other Trump associates had repeated contacts with Russian intelligence officials in the year before the election, the New York Times reported.
• World Ag Expo: One day in at the 50th annual Tulare farmer-fest and what do we know? 1) Cows can have their own fitness trackers and 2) makers of high-tech grow lights are fully aware that pot is a big growth market.
What You Want to Know
• Well, well, Trelio: Clovis upscale restaurant Trelio is sporting a new look, a new menu and lower prices.
• Got a bicycle? Gas prices are rising in the Fresno area, to an average of $2.80 a gallon. Here’s why.
• Big Bears in baseball: Another high school baseball season is upon us and, hey, Buchanan is No. 1 in the nation again. Play ball!
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• Bad-guy priorities: Two men suspected in a nine-store, 18-hour robbery spree took a break to pick up a girlfriend at work, Fresno police said.
