February 15, 2017 7:05 AM

Twenty One Pilots, busy robbers, Trelio updates – your Morning Scoop

By Jody Murray

jmurray@fresnobee.com

Hey, all! It’s Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 and here’s the Morning Scoop, your quick peruse of the news. Subscribe to get the Scoop in your inbox.

Say what?

“Hopefully some of those names are the same so we don’t have to interview seven people, and then the board will make the decision.” Brooke Ashjian, Fresno Unified School District board president, on hiring a replacement for ousted superintendent Michael Hanson.

What You Need to Know

Twenty One Pilots: One of the hottest bands on the planet put on, by all accounts, a heck of a show last night at Save Mart Center.

Fans line up waiting for Twenty One Pilots

Fans talk about Twenty One Pilots appearance at the Grammy Awards as they wait for their concert at Save Mart Center on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 in Fresno, Calif.

Eric Paul Zamora The Fresno Bee

Good dog, Joel: A Fresno St. Bernard is hauling home Westminster hardware.

• Oroville update: With things generally calmed down and the evacuation order lifted, operators of the Oroville Dam say it’s ready for the wave of storms starting tonight.

Weather update: Speaking of storms, here’s how it’s expected to go down in the Valley.

• Contacts with Russians: Members of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and other Trump associates had repeated contacts with Russian intelligence officials in the year before the election, the New York Times reported.

World Ag Expo: One day in at the 50th annual Tulare farmer-fest and what do we know? 1) Cows can have their own fitness trackers and 2) makers of high-tech grow lights are fully aware that pot is a big growth market.

What You Want to Know

Well, well, Trelio: Clovis upscale restaurant Trelio is sporting a new look, a new menu and lower prices.

Got a bicycle? Gas prices are rising in the Fresno area, to an average of $2.80 a gallon. Here’s why.

Big Bears in baseball: Another high school baseball season is upon us and, hey, Buchanan is No. 1 in the nation again. Play ball!

What You Wish You Didn’t Know

Bad-guy priorities: Two men suspected in a nine-store, 18-hour robbery spree took a break to pick up a girlfriend at work, Fresno police said.

Fresno police arrest two after string of armed robberies

Two men have been arrested for allegedly robbing nine Fresno liquor and convenience stores at gunpoint in an 18-hour period, Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer said.

Fresno Police Department

Got Scoop ideas? Contact Jody Murray (559-441-6367, @jmurray59).

