School choice, dam safety (Oroville’s and ours) – your Morning Scoop

Say what?
“Hopefully it makes your day just a little brighter, a little bit better.” – Debbie Singh says to 79-year-old Sandi Craft after giving her "Blossoms of Love" flowers.
What You Need to Know
• Flynn out: Retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, known as a skilled but combative intelligence officer in a three-decade military career, lasted 24 days as President Trump's national security adviser. Flynn resigned Monday night under increasing heat about his contacts with the Russian government before Trump's inauguration.
• Divided students? Critics worry that a push for school choice, with new Education Secretary Betsy DeVos as a driving force, will segregate low-income students and perpetuate inequity.
• Good signs: The Oroville Dam’s main spillway showed no signs of erosion Monday, further easing concerns of counties downstream. The goal now is to continue to bring down Lake Oroville’s water level ahead of storms expected this week.
• What about our dams? The people who operate dams and reservoirs in the central San Joaquin Valley say a breakdown similar to Oroville’s is unlikely.
• Capozzi victory: Fresno County sheriff’s authorities recommended no charges be filed against high-powered Fresno defense attorney Tony Capozzi for allegedly dropping off a box containing contraband to a client at the County Jail.
• World Ag Expo: The Tulare farming extravaganza fires up its 50th edition this morning. Here’s the rundown.
• Gunfire in the park: A bullet intended for another struck a homeless man in downtown Fresno's Courthouse Park, authorities said. A 24-year-old man was arrested in what was reportedly a gang-related attack.
What You Want to Know
• Italian eatery closing: Mother Mary's restaurant in west Clovis will close today. One of its owners died last year.
• Disneyland fire: Seven people were treated for smoke inhalation and eight vehicles burned in a fire in Disneyland's main parking structure.
• Concert.0: "It's not a stereotype is it's always true," says Daniel "Tosh.0" Tosh, truly a man for our times. He's coming to Save Mart Center in May.
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• A staple returns: Playboy magazine is back to selling skin. But we're told it will be only "partial nudes" (for reference, please see "jumbo shrimp" and "forgotten memories.")
• Heartless: A Pakistani court has banned Valentine's Day, because broken hearts and disastrous dates have no legal standing.
