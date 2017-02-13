Oroville water, aging Red Wave, WWII lessons – your Morning Scoop

Good morning! It’s Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 and here’s the Morning Scoop, your quick peruse of the news. Subscribe to get the Scoop in your inbox.
Say what?
““This is one of the greatest days of my life.” – Janet Young, Clovis Unified School District superintendent, after being one of five community leaders named honorary commanders of the Air Force’s 144th Fighter Wing in Fresno.
What You Need to Know
• Oroville spillway update: Lake Oroville’s levels continued to fall this morning below the point at which water flows over the emergency spillway, which was in danger of breaking apart. An evacuation order for 188,000 remained in place.
• History lesson: Japanese Americans were forced into internment camps during World War II. The fear and anger they felt, both among themselves and from their countrymen, resonates today among American Muslims who hear the fierce rhetoric from the Trump administration.
• Red to Gray: Fresno State is struggling to attract young fans, especially season ticket holders, for its major sports. The aging of the Red Wave is hurting the Bulldogs' bottom line.
• Student health: The opening of six new school-based health centers is a seismic event for Fresno Unified, The Bee's editorial board says.
• Justin time: Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Washington today to meet Donald Trump for the first time.
What You Want to Know
• Song and dance: It was Adele's Grammy Awards show, though she said, "My artist of my life is Beyonce." Humble to the last.
• On your mark, Valentines. Get set... Fresno County’s clerk says “plenty of deputies” will be on hand to perform weddings on Valentine’s Day at her downtown Fresno office. Meanwhile, here are seven delectable ways to spoil your Valentine, suggested place to dine and an outfit called Loot Crate for those who like some cheekiness in their love life.
• Big dog, big show: Joel, a 190-pound St. Bernard from Fresno, is entered in the Westminster Dog Show, which begins today. Woof! Woof! Woof!
• Ag on display: The world comes to Tulare again to swap farming tales and gawk at new agricultural contraptions. Here's reporter Bob Rodriguez’s warmup for the World Ag Expo, which starts Tuesday.
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• Don’t Shia way: A performance art project featuring Shia LaBeouf was shut down because of “serious public safety hazards,” i.e. folks dying of laughter.
