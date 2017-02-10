Morning Scoop

February 10, 2017 7:13 AM

Abandoned cats, Cracker Barrel, guide to weekend fun – your Morning Scoop

By Jody Murray

It's Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 and here's the Morning Scoop, your quick peruse of the news.

Say what?

“There's some work to be done, but I don't think it's a 2-14 roster. There's more talent than that.” – New San Franscisco 49ers general manager John Lynch, who was formally introduced Thursday along with new head coach Kyle Shanahan.

What You Need to Know

Weather update: The Valley and its foothills are under a flood-watch alert all day. Rain and some thunderstorms are expected this afternoon. In other words, more anti-drought stuff.

• Here’s what’s next for President Trump’s immigration travel ban after a federal appeals court upheld a stay of the executive order. And here’s what Valley folks said about the 9th Circuit’s decision.

• Someone packed up 14 felines, each in a plastic storage tub, and abandoned them at the Cat House on the Kings animal sanctuary. Which isn't just an arse thing to do, but a crime.

• A judge will rule whether former Central High School basketball coach Loren LeBeau can withdraw a no-contest plea that sent him to prison in connection with a drunken-driving crash that killed 7-year-old Donovan Maldonado in 2012.

• The federal investigation of Fresno Unified's no-bid construction contracts is "100 percent full blast," says a man who should know – district board President Brooke Ashjian.

Fresno Unified board president Ashjian says FBI investigation is at 'full blast'

FUSD board president Brooke Ashjian says the federal investigation of the district’s no-bid contracts is “100% full blast” – contradicting former superintendent Michael Hanson’s claims that the investigation is a non-issue.

Gary Funk The Fresno Bee
 

Kamala Harris’ first bill as one of California's U.S. senators targets President Trump's immigration travel ban.

What You Want to Know

• Weekend fun: Get an early look at a Broadway-quality show of elephantine size, “Circus 1903.” Here are Rick Bentley’s reviews of new flicks “The Lego Batman Movie” and “John Wick: Chapter 2.” And here are roundups of music and lively arts options. Set? Go!

• Nothing says "Fresno Proud" like a sweatshirt with the Security Pacific building printed in proud silhouette. Here's how to get one (and other hyperlocal clothes).

• Columnist Carmen George spent a midday at Friendship Park, a meeting place place split by metal bars and wire mesh dividing Mexico and the United States. At the park is a garden that bridges the nations. She talked to the gardener.

A helping hand at the U.S.-Mexico border

Enrique Morones, founder and director of Border Angels, stands at Friendship Park in San Diego talks about the work his group does along the U.S.-Mexico border and the history of the border wall.

 

• Multiple choice question: Is Cracker Barrel coming to Fresno? Yes or no? Correct!

• He's registered as Grand Champion Nobel’s Fierce Warrior V. Jamelle, but answers to "Joel" (whew). Root for this Fresno St. Bernard at next week's Westminster Dog Show.

• If the clouds would be so kind as to part tonight, there's one lulu of a lunar eclipse (and comet transit).

What You Wish You Didn’t Know

• The most Fresno thing you’ll read today: The city and its surrounding environs are the second-worst place in the U.S. to find a single man or woman with a college degree.

Got Scoop ideas? Contact Jody Murray (559-441-6367, @jmurray59).

