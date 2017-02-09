Morning Scoop

February 9, 2017 6:58 AM

Hanford pot, ‘No Exit,’ Stephen Curry on Trump – your Morning Scoop

The Morning Scoop

Enjoy a quick peruse of today's news

By Jody Murray

jmurray@fresnobee.com

Greetings! It’s Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 and here’s the Morning Scoop, your quick peruse of the news. Subscribe to get the Scoop in your inbox.

Say what?

“I’ve just had it – let’s dumb down our kids.” – Inga Minton, who attended a Clovis Unified school board meeting to protest the cancellation at Buchanan High of "No Exit," a Jean-Paul Sartre play that features a lesbian character.

Parents speak for and against cancelling play at Buchanan, at school board meeting

Some believe it was stopped because of a gay character while the administration says it was because of its mature content.

ckohlruss@fresnobee.com
 

What You Need to Know

• Weather update: We are soaked to the bone, but state water regulars still extended conversation measures in place because of California’s long drought. More rain is expected tonight. Some residents in Madera County’s North Fork remain under evacuation orders.

Fresno man rescued from swift water in Mill Creek

A man was rescued from his submerged pickup Tuesday near Mill Creek. Fresno County Sheriff's officers, members of Cal Fire, CHP and American Ambulance all responded to pull the 76-year-old out of his car.

Fresno County Sheriff's Office
 

• This video of the Oroville Dam spillway breaking apart is pretty wild.

Dramatic video captures break at Oroville Dam spillway as concrete chunks sent flying

Midway down the Lake Oroville Dam spillway there appears to be trouble. Along with the water, chunks of concrete can be seen flying around the 18-second mark. State engineers were expected to conduct their first inspections Wednesday morning of the damaged spillway at Oroville Dam, about 24 hours after a 250-foot-long pothole was discovered in the massive structure, forcing a halt in water releases.

Beth Bello elfenvine YouTube channel
 

• Hanford, best known for its dairy industry, is inching toward an entirely different type of farming: marijuana.

• Wishing peaceful rest for Joe Williams, Fresno's first elected African-American city councilman. He was 79.

• Fresno State lost 102-100 at Wyoming in the first four-overtime game in Bulldog men's basketball history. Sixty minutes of ballin' at Laramie's 7,100-foot elevation (gasp). Four 'Dogs (three starters) fouled out (arg).

Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch says harsh comments about the judiciary by the president who nominated him are "disheartening" and "demoralizing."

What You Want to Know

Twenty One Pilots' concert at Save Mart Center next week is sold out. How that happened is the best part of Josh Tehee's story.

• Irked by the long lines for beer and hot dogs at Fresno Grizzlies games? The team says it heard you, and brought in a new food-service vendor.

• Clovis East’s football team, a Valley power 2001-2008, has lost 35 straight Tri-River Athletic Conference games. New head coach Ryan Reynolds, an assistant coach during the T’wolves’ glory days, has a big job ahead of him.

Bill Nye is back to prove that science still rules. He materializes on Netflix in April.•

What You Wish You Didn’t Know

• Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry says President Trump is an asset, if you "remove the 'et.'" Word games.

• A man in Canada was pulled over by police for driving a Zamboni. Doesn't this happen once a week up there?

• He described to authorities a harrowing, albeit meticulous, escape from a burning home. Then his pacemaker ratted him out.

Got Scoop ideas? Contact Jody Murray (559-441-6367, @jmurray59).

Related content

Morning Scoop

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Oroville Dam spillway: 'It's not supposed to do that'

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos