Hanford pot, ‘No Exit,’ Stephen Curry on Trump – your Morning Scoop

Say what?
“I’ve just had it – let’s dumb down our kids.” – Inga Minton, who attended a Clovis Unified school board meeting to protest the cancellation at Buchanan High of "No Exit," a Jean-Paul Sartre play that features a lesbian character.
What You Need to Know
• Weather update: We are soaked to the bone, but state water regulars still extended conversation measures in place because of California’s long drought. More rain is expected tonight. Some residents in Madera County’s North Fork remain under evacuation orders.
• This video of the Oroville Dam spillway breaking apart is pretty wild.
• Hanford, best known for its dairy industry, is inching toward an entirely different type of farming: marijuana.
• Wishing peaceful rest for Joe Williams, Fresno's first elected African-American city councilman. He was 79.
• Fresno State lost 102-100 at Wyoming in the first four-overtime game in Bulldog men's basketball history. Sixty minutes of ballin' at Laramie's 7,100-foot elevation (gasp). Four 'Dogs (three starters) fouled out (arg).
• Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch says harsh comments about the judiciary by the president who nominated him are "disheartening" and "demoralizing."
What You Want to Know
• Twenty One Pilots' concert at Save Mart Center next week is sold out. How that happened is the best part of Josh Tehee's story.
• Irked by the long lines for beer and hot dogs at Fresno Grizzlies games? The team says it heard you, and brought in a new food-service vendor.
• Clovis East’s football team, a Valley power 2001-2008, has lost 35 straight Tri-River Athletic Conference games. New head coach Ryan Reynolds, an assistant coach during the T’wolves’ glory days, has a big job ahead of him.
• Bill Nye is back to prove that science still rules. He materializes on Netflix in April.•
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry says President Trump is an asset, if you "remove the 'et.'" Word games.
• A man in Canada was pulled over by police for driving a Zamboni. Doesn't this happen once a week up there?
• He described to authorities a harrowing, albeit meticulous, escape from a burning home. Then his pacemaker ratted him out.
