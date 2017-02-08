Wild weather, dining news, a Harambe Cheeto – your Morning Scoop

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 and here’s the Morning Scoop, your quick peruse of the news. Subscribe to get the Scoop in your inbox.
Say what?
“She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted.” – Sen. Mitch McConnell on colleague Elizabeth Warren, who was silenced under an arcane Senate rule as she read a 1986 letter by Coretta Scott King critical of Sen. Jeff Sessions, the nominee for attorney general.
What You Need to Know
• Today's forecast says "cloudy but dry," offering respite from a muscular storm that pummeled the Sierra foothills, swelling creeks and streams, flowing over bridges and roads and forcing evacuations in North Fork.
• The three federal appeals court judges who heard arguments for and against President Trump's travel ban on seven predominantly Muslim nations didn't say exactly when they would release a ruling. It will come "as soon as possible," one of the 9th Circuit judges said. The ban is currently suspended by a lower court.
• Twitter says it is expanding efforts to protect users from abuse and harassment, lol. #yeahright #believeitwhenweseeit
• Food news: The folks at Butterfish California Poke are trying to take the trendy Hawaiian dish to another level, while the ever-growing Vino & Friends moves into a larger space.
• Madera Unified's school board wants to call it quits with Edward González, the superintendent since 2013. Says who? Says González.
• Three bear cubs orphaned when a car struck their mom are back home in Yosemite – and will continue their winter hibernation. Sleep tight, kids.
• A toast to longtime grape farmer Berge Bulbulian, an advocate for farmworkers and small farms. He died last month at age 91.
What You Want to Know
• Take heart, Erik Rosales fans. The KMPH Fox 26 anchor will return soon.
• This fifth-grade girl is a better speller than half the people reading this (and clearly superior to the guy typing these words). Congrats to Fresno Unified bee champ Sharleen Her.
• Fresno theater fans can be among the first to see a Broadway-quality road show, "Circus 1903," before it starts its tour in Hollywood.
• Does Fresno need more trails for walking and bicycling? It does? Then come to this meeting.
• Grownups could learn a thing or three about the true joy of sports from these soccer munchkins.
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• Someone bid $100,000 for a Cheeto that looks like Harambe. And if you're waiting for me to type "psych!" don't hold your breath.
• A gang member who dragged an officer 50 feet with his SUV to avoid being arrested got about three years of supervised release under a plea deal.xx
Got Scoop ideas? Contact Jody Murray
