February 7, 2017 7:05 AM

Stormy weather, Trump vs. courts, a nationwide strike by women – your Morning Scoop

By Jody Murray

Salutations! It’s Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 and here’s the Morning Scoop, your quick peruse of the news. Subscribe to get the Scoop in your inbox.

Say what?

“It was a no-brainer. This place is home. You’ve got to come back.”J.D Williams, one of three former Fresno State football players who now are assistant coaches under Jeff Tedford (an ex-Bulldog quarterback).

What You Need to Know

Weather update: A wet, windy storm will rumble into the Valley today. It’s another atmospheric river, but this one is a Pineapple Express. Aloha, and be careful out there.

• A federal appeals court based in San Francisco will hear arguments today on whether to restore President Trump’s immigration travel ban. A lower court judge put it on hold. For those keeping score, the three members of the 9th Circuit court were appointed by Jimmy Carter, George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

• Organizers of the Women's March events that attracted hundreds of thousands across the U.S. (and thousands in the Valley) want to raise the ante: a one-day general strike by women. Stay tuned.

Hundreds march and protest at Fresno airport against Trump immigrant order

Hundreds of protesters marched to Fresno Yosemite International Airport protesting President Donald Trump's immigration measures Sunday night, Jan. 29, 2017 in Fresno, Calif.

Eric Paul Zamora The Fresno Bee
 

• Fresno police dealt with three separate (and, they say, unrelated) shootings within three hours Monday afternoon. Two men were injured, one critically.

• President Trump faces formidable obstacles if he tries to carry out a threat to withhold federal funds from California or its cities if they declare themselves sanctuaries for immigrants.

• The U.S. Senate was poised today to confirm Betsy DeVos, the nominee for U.S. education secretary, despite a last-gasp effort by Democrats to sway at least one Republican colleague.

What You Want to Know

• We’ve known for weeks Atlanta Falcons coach Kyle Shanahan was the next 49ers’ coach. But the Niners had to wait until the Falcons laid a historically huge egg in the Super Bowl before they would make it official.

• Head-turning detail from our writeup of a Visalia house fire: "No one was home. However, a tortoise was found injured in the garage. It was treated for smoke inhalation."

• Rory Appleton picks the best (wow, 84 Lumber) and worst (ugh, Turbo Tax) Super Bowl commercials.

The best celebrity cameos of the Super Bowl 51 commercials

Super Bowl 51 commercials had laughs, politics, and special effects. Did you spot some of the biggest celebrities who appeared in the most expensive commercials of the year?

Cristina Rayas / McClatchy
 

What You Wish You Didn’t Know

Kanye and Donald: Bros no more, based Mr. West's recent purge of his Twitter feed.

• Nielsen ratings wannabe from hell: Television maker Vizio allegedly tracked owners' viewing proclivities, then sold the information.

Got Scoop ideas? Contact Jody Murray (559-441-6367, @jmurray59).

