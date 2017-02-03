Slum housing breakthrough, River Park, bonding over beer – your Morning Scoop

Hey, ho! It’s Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 and here’s the Morning Scoop, your quick peruse of the news. Subscribe to get the Scoop in your inbox.
Say what?
“Jurors have restored my faith in humanity. I know some are unhappy to serve because it is a hardship or inconvenient. But by and large, they are a tremendous group of people.” – Sherry Spears, who retires today after 35 years with Fresno County Superior Court.
What You Need to Know
• Thursday night saw a milestone in Fresno’s struggle with housing blight. On a narrow vote, the City Council approved a plan to begin routine inspections of the interior of rental properties. “The city is taking on one of the most daunting challenges it has ever done,” Mayor Lee Brand said.
• Take another look at our special report from last year, Living in Misery, which turned a spotlight on the city’s problem with “slum” housing.
• Rain, rain, rain: Expect various levels of wetness throughout the day. Conditions this weekend are expected to be cloudy but dry until Sunday evening, when (seriously, we are not tired of typing this) rain should return.
• Fresno Mayor Lee Brand tried to assuage fears that arose after he said a week ago he would not declare Fresno a sanctuary for refugees and undocumented immigrants. Brand said police will “enforce the law without regard to immigrant status, not to enforce immigration law.”
• After five years of drought, could California really have so much rain and snow there’s no room to store all the water? Um ... yes.
• A man holding a knife and shouting “God it great” in Arabic was shot and wounded outside the Louvre in Paris this morning. Officials suspect it was a terror attack.
What You Want to Know
• Things to do this weekend: Here’s a roundup of events, including a Disney ice show at Selland Arena. Comedian Costaki Economopoulos is in town. Here’s what’s on theater stages.
• A social media movement called Craft Beer Forward encourages people to buy a stranger a pint and sit down to chat. Where do we sign up?
• Our resident Retail Therapist, Bethany Clough, has the latest comings and goings at River Park shopping center, including talk about the long-shuttered World Sports Cafe space.
• Derek Carr to Fresno State football’s freshly signed recruits:
Congrats to ALL the new Bulldogs! There is no secret.. Outwork everyone! It's a special place so be thankful 4 it everyday! @FresnoStateFB— Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) February 1, 2017
• Vegas makes the New England Patriots 3-point favorites over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday’s Super Bowl. Did that sway the pick by Chisulo the lion at Fresno Chaffee Zoo?
• Snapchat has filed for an IPO. It is seeking up to $3 billion (!) in the stock offering. This message will vanish in 15 seconds.
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• Does anyone know how to remove a snake from an ear? Apply within.
