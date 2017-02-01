Fresno State signings, Facebook confession, Supreme Court pick – your Morning Scoop

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 and here’s the Morning Scoop, your quick peruse of the news. Subscribe to get the Scoop in your inbox.
Say what?
“It’s healthy, it tastes good and people are looking for an alternative to meat.” – Miriam Martinez, owner of La Jacka Mobile, on jackfruit, which can have a meaty texture that resembles chicken or pulled pork.
What You Need to Know
• It's National Signing Day. Or as some rabid college football fans refer to it, Christmas. At Fresno State, it's the latest milepost of the Jeff Tedford era. We'll have updates, analysis and video throughout the day.
• Federal judge and former Ivy League lawyer Neil Gorsuch is President Trump's choice for the Supreme Court. Here's what Gorsuch could bring to the nation's high court, how the West affected his judicial experience and decisions, and why Democrats are itching to take a crack at him.
• A former Fresno police officer pleaded not guilty to charges of committing a lewd act with a child under 14. Randy Snow, 69, allegedly molested two girls in incidents years apart. Both girls are related to him.
• Incredibly, the carnage from a chain-reaction crash in heavy fog on Highway 198 was limited to the buckled metal of more than 40 vehicles. No one was seriously hurt.
• “Don’t not lose hope.” People with ties to the central San Joaquin Valley talk about their lives, and those of their families, are affected by President Trump’s immigration travel ban.
• A small water agency in western Fresno and Merced counties is being taken to the woodshed by state Controller Betty Yee over what she calls an “egregious” lack of financial control.
What You Want to Know
• This young mom bared her soul on Facebook, writing about her struggle with anxiety and depression. More than 93,000 likes later, she's an international sensation.
• He now has Super Bowl tickets for life. But was it worth ingesting Bud Light, my friend? May we suggest a beer intervention?
• Here are 25 fun things to do in the Valley this month. Ready? Go!
• This photo of a Muslim girl and a Jewish boy at a protest of Trump's immigration travel ban is getting folks right in the feels.
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• Trolling someone's dead spouse: Bad idea. When that someone is Patton Oswalt: One-way ticket to Twitter hell.
• A woman who lives in a Chicago penthouse doesn’t want to share the elevator with dogs. So she’s suing. Because of course she is.
