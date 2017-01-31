Morning Scoop

January 31, 2017 6:56 AM

Fresno Unified leader fired, Boy Scout about-face, RIP Pac-Man’s dad – your Morning Scoop

Hey, ho! It's Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 and here's the Morning Scoop, your quick peruse of the news.

“We offer our unwavering support to the students here who are from countries from around the world, including countries subject to the president’s actions.” – Fresno State President Joseph Castro, expressing his opposition to President Trump’s immigration travel ban.

• Fresno Unified, California’s fourth-largest school district, fired its superintendent Monday night. Michael Hanson, who led the district for 12 years, had a contentious relationship with the board of trustees. The district also faced a federal investigation over no-bid construction contracts.

Superintendent Hanson reacts to Fresno Unified board vote to terminate him

Listen to Fresno Unified Superintendent Michael Hanson's reaction after the Fresno Unified School Board announced its decision Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, to buy out his contract and terminate his employment effective Feb. 1. Additional reaction from Bob Nelson, who was named acting superintendent, and board member Christopher De La Cerda.

• Christopher Cleary was sentenced to death in Tulare County for the murder of a 3-year-old known as Baby Sophia.

• Boy Scouts of America now will allow transgender children who identify as boys. A salute, then, to 9-year-old Joe Maldonado, whose family had been fighting for him to be in a New Jersey troop.

• The acting U.S. attorney general appointed by Obama was fired by President Trump after she refused to enforce his immigration ban.

• That crunching sound near Chukchansi Park is the old Greyhound bus station being ripped up to make way for high-speed rail.

Greyhound bus station demolition begins in Fresno

Demolition begins on the former Greyhound bus station in downtown Fresno. The 57-year-old building is being torn down to make way for the eventual construction of a Fresno station for California's high-speed rail line. Video by Tim Sheehan, The Fresno Bee, Jan. 30, 2017.

• Arcade pioneer Masaya Nakamura, known as the "father of Pac-Man," has died at 91, and now that game's signature beeps and boops will be in our heads all morning.

• Turns out "healthy mac and cheese" is not an alternative fact. It's quite real, and we have the video to prove it.

This mac and cheese is perfect for sneaking in vegetables

Gianna Dinuzzo, blogger and recipe creator for Ooooby Fresno, makes this healthy, vegan "mac and cheeseless" from vegetables grown on Valley farms.

 

• General manager newb John Lynch was an astute hire by the 49ers, columnist Marek Warszawski says never.

• Somehow, Beehive bloggers stuffed "Star Wars," "No Exit" and "The Joshua Tree" into their latest podcast. Take a listen.

• If vertigo is a problem for you, please avoid this video of a guy slack-lining over Yosemite Falls ... no, we're kidding. You've got to see this.

• Don’t challenge a Coalinga High student to a chess game. He or she might be a member of the chess team, and it won’t turn out well for you.

• For the luvva Terry Bradshaw, do we really need this much pre-Super Bowl TV programming?

• Starting Feb. 1, airmen can show their tattoos, the Air Force declares. Yay?

Got Scoop ideas? Contact Jody Murray

