Morning Scoop

January 30, 2017 7:10 AM

Trump’s immigrant ban, pot felonies, a cute lion – your Morning Scoop

The Morning Scoop

Enjoy a quick peruse of today's news

By Jody Murray

jmurray@fresnobee.com

Good morning! It’s Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 and here’s the Morning Scoop, your quick peruse of the news. Subscribe to get the Scoop in your inbox.

Say what?

“I met with the doctor and he asked what I wanted out of (my treatment). I told him give me about four years. I’d be happy with that.” – Haruo Imamura, patriarch of Fresno’s first family of judo. He is battling cancer.

What You Need to Know

• President Trump’s executive order banning immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim nations led to detainments at U.S. airports, along with numerous protests, including a gathering of hundreds at Fresno Yosemite Interational Airport. A Los Banos man and his daughter found themselves stuck in east Africa.

Hundreds march and protest at Fresno airport against Trump immigrant order

Hundreds of protesters marched to Fresno Yosemite International Airport protesting President Donald Trump's immigration measures Sunday night, Jan. 29, 2017 in Fresno, Calif.

Eric Paul Zamora The Fresno Bee
 

 

• In a tweet this morning, President Trump denied his order was to blame for the airport chaos and pointed to, among other things, computer glitches and the “tears of Senator (Chuck) Schumer.”

• What Valley lawmakers such as Reps. Jim Costa and Devin Nunes said about the executive order.

• Six people are dead after a shooting at a Quebec City mosque during evening prayers there. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called it an act of terror.

• Proposition 64 was designed to allow people convicted of marijuana-related felonies to have the felonies removed from their record. One attorney says Fresno County’s court system is dragging its feet.

• Will Fresno Unified School District become the next “safe haven” for undocumented-immigrant students?

• After cancer claimed the life of her daughter, this Tulare County woman wonders whether tainted water in the rural town of Seville played a role.

What You Want to Know

• When he died, he was only 27. But this Fresno man’s decision to be a tissue donor may have helped dozens of lives.

John Lynch, a former NFL football player with no experience as a general manager, is the San Francisco 49ers’ new general manager. Hang in there, Niners faithful.

• In light of a recent string of suicides by Clovis Unified students, the district is hosting a mental health awareness week.

• Hi, there, Kijani! What a cute and startlingly large kitty you are.

New lion cub Kijani unveiled to public at Fresno Chaffee Zoo

Fresno Chaffee Zoo's Kijani, the 16-week-old lion cub, was allowed to play outside with his mother Kiki, allowing the public its first look Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 in Fresno, Calif.

Eric Paul Zamora The Fresno Bee
 

• Video game columnist Rory Appleton says horror-fest “Resident Evil 7: Biohazard” breathes life into a franchise that was, um, dying.

What You Wish You Didn’t Know

• This leukemia patient’s bucket list included “use a stun gun.” Local police gave her an assist.

• OK, we wish this was fake news: A Pixley farmworker was arrested after he allegedly struck a cow with a metal pipe.

Got Scoop ideas? Contact Jody Murray (559-441-6367, @jmurray59).

Related content

Morning Scoop

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Hundreds march and protest at Fresno airport against Trump immigrant order

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos