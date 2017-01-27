Calexit, California Chrome, ideas for weekend fun – your Morning Scoop

TGIF, everyone. It’s Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 and here’s the Morning Scoop. Subscribe to get the Scoop in your inbox because you want to be informed but not too informed.
Say what?
“The media should be embarrassed and humiliated and keep its mouth shut and just listen for a while.” – Steve Bannon, chief strategist for President Trump, after a high-tension week between the news media and the administration.
What You Need to Know
• Gather ’round for some ideas for weekend fun. Here’s a list of music/nightlife possibilities (Jim Messina!). And here are suggestions from the lively arts scene, including a production of Wilder’s “Our Town” presented as ballet. Cool.
• The latest in the ongoing Fresno Unified leadership drama: Two trustees of the school district say they want an end to discussions about ousting Superintendent Michael Hanson, who has announced he will resign in August. That said, the board met Thursday night to continue talking about hiring an interim superintendent and forcing an early exit.
• Should California secede from the U.S.? While you ponder that, note that the folks behind the so-called Calexit movement qualified to begin gathering signatures to get a proposition on the November 2018 ballot.
• The world knew him as actor Mike Connors. He was most popular as hard-edged private eye Joe Mannix. In 1925, he was was born Krekor Ohanian, in Fresno.
• Abortion opponents gather today in Washington for their annual March for Life. And for the first time in years, political momentum is on their side.
• People shared stories about racial profiling at a Fresno rally linked to California’s Racial and Identify Profiling Act.
• There are much larger things at stake in the strained relationship between the U.S. and Mexico than the building of a border wall.
• One U.S. senator’s reaction to President Trump’s proposal to fund the wall with a 20 percent tax on Mexican imports: Keep your tariffs off my Corona beer and tequila, dude.
What You Want to Know
• Buchanan edged Clovis in a nail-biting clash between nationally ranked high school wrestling programs.
• Good news, Discovery Center fans: Admission each Friday is now only $1.
• This weekend holds the last race of California Chrome’s dazzling horse-racing career. And that leaves this “Chromie” a bit sad.
• Let’s talk about women’s undergarments. More specially, let’s tour a new shop at Fashion Fair that sells them.
• The Fresno City Council is pedaling around an ambitious plan to add nearly 950 miles of bicycle lanes and routes.
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• The trailers for “A Dog’s Purpose” got us right in the feels. Sadly, the movie itself is the worst kind of mongrel.
• Watch an epically peeved Tower District homeowner bellow at a burglary suspect (warning: bad words).
