Shark photo bomb, no sanctuary, Facebook vs. fake news – your Morning Scoop

Say what?
“I will be deeply disappointed in this entire government if they are going to treat criminals in this country better than people who are working hard.” – Manuel Cunha, president of Nisei Farmers League, reacting to President Trump’s executive orders on immigration enforcement and the proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall.
What You Need to Know
• As early as today, Fresno Unified's school board could vote to force an early departure for Superintendent Michael Hanson, who plans to resign in August.
• Fresno will not be a sanctuary city, Mayor Lee Brand says. “My philosophy is to follow the law and to avoid these national culture-war questions.”
• Let's get that border wall started, United States' president says. I pledge not to pay for it, Mexico's president says.
• For the love of Pete, Fresno zoo visitors. It's a sea lion habitat, not a wishing well.
• Two guys who made a big splash at Fresno State – David Carr and Melvin Ely – lead the Fresno Athletic Hall of Fame’s Class of ’17.
• Get a close-up look at the cutting-edge F-35C fighter jets as they arrived at Lemoore Naval Air Station.
What You Want to Know
• Facebook is tweaking the feature that zeroes in on hot topics, in an effort to root out fake-news posts.
• Order up Brew Buzz, our new feature on the Valley’s burgeoning craft beer scene.
• She could turn the world on with her smile. She could take a nothing day and suddenly make it all seem worthwhile. Farewell, Mary Tyler Moore.
• David Carr’s Super Bowl insight: Everybody is agog over Matt Ryan and the Atlanta offense, but the Falcons’ defense could be a game-changer.
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• Cue “Jaws” music: A shark catching a wave in Australia photo-bombed a 10-year-old surfer.
• In 2009, they took away Barack Obama's beloved Blackberry. Security concerns and all that. So why is Donald Trump apparently still using his 'Droid?
• Is it possible to live long enough to have your driver’s license suspended nearly 100 times? Wonder no more.
