‘No Exit,’ DeRuyter’s new job, loss of TPP upsets farmers – your Morning Scoop

It's Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 and here's the Morning Scoop.
Say what?
What You Need to Know
• Clovis Unified shut down a Buchanan High production of the Jean-Paul Sartre play "No Exit." Students say it was canceled because a main character is gay. A school district spokeswoman said it’s more complicated than that. The issue ignited a lively give-and-take in our story's comments and on Facebook.
• Meanwhile, theater critic Donald Munro, who knows “No Exit” well, is slack-jawed over Clovis Unified’s decision.
• Former Fresno State football head coach Tim DeRuyter reportedly has a new job: Defensive coordinator for Cal. How does that affect the $3.1 million Fresno State still owes him?
• The Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement is a big deal for central San Joaquin Valley farmers. Many are not pleased President Trump is pulling out of it.
• Once again, Donald Trump dropped the falsehood that he lost the popular vote because of millions of illegal ballots. This time it was during a meeting with congressional leaders. (Gentle reminder: A lot of Americans believe him.)
• The Academy Award nominations were announced this morning, and “La La Land,” that brightly colored love letter to musicals and the Southland, bagged a record-tying 14 nods.
What You Want to Know
• Here’s why we can’t win anything on Lotto Scratchers: This Clovis guy is hogging the karma. Two big wins in three years, the most recent a cool million bucks.
• One motorcyclist + one alleged drunken driver + one extended middle finger + one helmet cam = holy cats THIS VIDEO.
• Is that Shake ‘n’ Steak on Kings Canyon Road open yet? No?? WHY? Take a breath, folks, and read this.
• Bye, bye Broncos: Clovis North football coach Casey Quinn resigns after just one season in the job.
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• The zombie apocalypse is so 2016. Nothing can prepare you for the invasion of the chatty viruses!
• We reach into our Crazy Florida jar again: Snake trackers from India are the latest weapon in the state's war on pythons.
• Let’s wrap it up with a love story. A 70-year-old man says he robbed a bank because he’s tired of living with his wife and jail sounded more inviting. Aww. How sweet.
