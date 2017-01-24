‘No Exit,’ DeRuyter’s new job, loss of TPP upsets farmers – your Morning Scoop

0:50 Weekend storm adds to Kings River's high water levels Pause

0:48 Clovis smoker Brandon Spain on California's $2-per-pack cigarette tax

0:30 Women's March and Peace Fresno unite on Blackstone Ave.

2:29 Women's March draws large crowd in Fresno

2:32 Baby finds a new home, fulfills homeless dying Fresno man's wish

1:54 Fresno airport passengers to get electric car charging stations

1:00 San Joaquin Valley raisin harvest underway

3:12 2017 Oscars nominees: Best film, actor, actress and other top categories

3:02 Meet Alexander Mickelthwate, the third conductor candidate for the Fresno Philharmonic