Winter storm, Keith Foster, ‘alternative facts’ – your Morning Scoop

Happy new week! It’s Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 and here’s the Morning Scoop. Subscribe to get the Scoop in your inbox because you want to be informed but not too informed.
Say what?
“I think it’s filling a void, particularly in a television landscape that does get cynical, that does get dark, that does get riddled with zombies, that is more hopeful.” – Actor Milo Vertimiglia on the popularity of NBC drama “This is Us.”
What You Need to Know
• There's a winter storm warning this morning in our neighborhood Sierra, a day after the Valley got another thorough soaking.
• "Alternative facts." It's the most memorable phrase to emerge from the contentious and combative first full day of the Trump administration. It became an instant hashtag. But the question remains: What was it supposed to mean? Expect more fireworks at this morning’s White House news conference.
• An anonymous email sent to Fresno Unified employees bashes the Fresno Teachers Association for demanding a more public bargaining process and threatening to strike.
• A nephew of Keith Foster links the former Fresno deputy police chief to marijuana purchases and sales. The allegation was in a plea deal the nephew made on federal drug charges.
• At least 19 people are dead in the wake of a powerful storm that spawned tornadoes in the Southeast.
• Young immigrants currently protected from deportation will be quickly removed from the country, even if President Trump target them directly, according to a former senior immigration official in the Obama administration.
What You Want to Know
• Hundreds of thousands of people in cities around the world took part in Women’s Marches on Saturday in support of gender and civil rights. Marches in Fresno, Visalia and Oakhurst drew thousands.
• It's the Patriots and the Falcons in Super Bowl LI. (It that pronounced "lee"? "Lie"? You decide.) Who ya got? Oh, and Atlanta’s victory in the NFC championship game affected the 49ers’ timing on announcing their new head coach, who’s kind of busy right now.
• Samsung says it was just the battery and nothing else inside the Note 7 that made some of them act like a Molotov cocktail. Oh, and the release of the Galaxy 8 phone is now delayed. Hrm.
• Climate and clean air initiatives in California, such as cap and trade, have created more than $13 billion in net economic benefits for the San Joaquin Valley, a study says.
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• Not very neighborly: An alleged drunken driver rammed his truck into the Fresno home of some people he knows, authorities said.
• Rough news for Chico-based Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., which is recalling certain beers sold in the Midwest, South and East Coast because a piece of glass might fall into the bottle.
• He fell asleep on the New York subway, then found himself on fire and his assailant laughing at him. Start spreadin' the news ...
Got Scoop ideas? Contact Jody Murray (559-441-6367, @jmurray59).
Comments