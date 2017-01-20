Live inauguration coverage. Livingstone’s arson arrest. Crazy gators. Your Morning Scoop

Good morning. Hope you’re staying dry! It’s Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 and here’s the Morning Scoop. Subscribe to get the Scoop in your inbox because you want to be informed but not too informed.
Say what?
“In the Central Valley, it would be really devastating, and that’s to put it mildly.” – Liz Figueroa, vice president of public affairs for Planned Parenthood Mar Monte, on the potential impact of losing federal Medicaid funding for the agency.
What You Need to Know
• Today, a real estate mogul and reality TV star becomes a public servant. About 9 a.m. Pacific time, Donald John Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.
We will have live video of all the big moments, along with extensive coverage from McClatchy's D.C. bureau and reaction here in Fresno from inauguration-watchers. So stick around at fresnobee.com.
• In D.C., protesters are greeting inauguration visitors this morning with signs and chants. In Fresno, people gathered at an interfaith vigil last night to express fears about a Trump presidency.
• The Secret Service has picked its code name for Trump. It's not as awesome as Reagan's (Rawhide) or elegiac as Kennedy's (Lancer), but a good fit.
• More wet weather today. It’s raining this morning and showers are expected through the day. That means more snow in the Sierra. Isn't it awesome? Stay safe, everyone.
• The man authorities say torched Livingstone's in the Tower District was at the restaurant's bar hours earlier and had been angered by security staff.
• A civil trial in a Fresno County courtroom could determine if Union Pacific is at fault for a crash that killed four people in a car struck by a train.
• Sometimes the high-speed rail project resembles little more than a giant lawsuit magnet. This week, it managed to settle one of them.
• Drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, extradited Thursday from Mexico to the U.S., is scheduled to appear in federal court today in New York.
What You Want to Know
• It's an Oval Office tradition: the outgoing president leaves a letter on the desk for the new occupant. Here's what George W. Bush and Bill Clinton wrote.
• Watch as Valley high school students enjoy some hands-on learning from people in construction trades.
• Tell me, will you sail across the sun to get tickets for the Train concert in July at Save Mart Center?
• This perp picked the wrong resident to burgle. The "victim" held the suspect at gunpoint until police arrived.
• After a 20-year absence, the Main Street Electrical Parade is back at Disneyland.
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• Without video of Floridians and their omnipresent (and, in this case, terrifyingly quick) alligators, I don’t know how we’d entertain ourselves.
• A man suspected of brazenly grabbing a bucket filled with $1.6 billion in gold flakes from a truck on a New York street is caught. In Ecuador.
• Wells Fargo says sorrynotsorry for its decision about a Black Lives Matter debit card.
Got Scoop ideas? Contact Jody Murray (559-441-6367, @jmurray59).
