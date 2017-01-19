DNA fights ag crime. A fake news primer. Bitwise gets bigger. It’s your Morning Scoop

Salutations! It’s Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 and here’s the Morning Scoop. Subscribe to get the Scoop in your inbox because you want to be informed but not too informed.
Say what?
“If we can keep what is principally our audience – young people who want to live in a vibrant downtown – if we can keep them en masse, that’s how you sustain the nightlife that we all dream of.” – Bitwise CEO Jake Soberal, announcing an ambitious expansion of the tech incubator that includes some residential space.
What You Need to Know
• Fresno Unified trustees and the school district's outgoing superintendent, Michael Hanson, met in closed session for more than four hours Wednesday. What happened? They wouldn’t say.
• The last open spot in the Trump Cabinet was a big one for the Valley: agriculture secretary. On Wednesday, the president-elect nominated former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue. A last-minute push for Abel Maldonado, a former California lieutenant governor, fell short.
• There’s wet, chilly weather out there. And more is on the way. Here’s the latest.
• Of course the drought isn't over. But has it rained and snowed enough lately to consider calling off (or reining in) the water-conservation cops?
• Baseball’s Hall of Fame has three new members. Barry Bonds isn’t among them. But he’s getting closer.
• Some things to watch for during Friday’s presidential inauguration, including the length of Donald Trump’s speech (the smart money is on a short one ... 20 minutes or so).
What You Want to Know
• Beware, bad guys: Farmers soon will be able to use DNA to mark their property like the way dogs and cats mark their territory. Science is awesome.
• We talked to local people who will join the Women’s March on Washington. “I’m going because I have to go,” one said.
• The latest candidate for Fresno Philharmonic conductor is in town. We took him out for tacos.
• Fresno State's men's basketball team is undefeated at home in Mountain West games. Last night, the Bulldogs waxed Colorado State.
• A study points to an alarming death rate among whites in the southern Central Valley. The numbers are "driven by acts of despair," such as suicide and drug abuse.
• David Carr injects the kind of insight into this weekend's Green Bay-Atlanta that only a former NFL quarterback can. And he thinks the Packers are in trouble.
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• Here's a charitable synonym for "fake news": bait. This guy concocted a tale about boxes of ballots pre-marked for Hillary Clinton being found in a warehouse. The bogus story got 6 million online views. Then the author was fired from his real job.
• We don’t want the answer to this question, but some programmers do: If your driverless car must kill someone, who should it be?
• She asked the deputies for help in locating her false teeth. They found them in a stolen car. How nice!
Got Scoop ideas? Contact Jody Murray (559-441-6367, @jmurray59).
