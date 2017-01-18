Pregnant zoo rhino, Derek Carr and brain food – your Morning Scoop

Hey, all! It’s Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 and here’s your Morning Scoop. Subscribe to get the Scoop in your inbox because you want to be informed but not too informed.
Say what?
“Health-care workers would spend less at local businesses, creating a ripple effect of job loss throughout all industries” – a report from the University of California that says the San Joaquin Valley could lose about 24,000 jobs if Obamacare is repealed.
What You Need to Know
• The mother of a Fresno Unified student with special needs is suing the district because the child was tube-fed bleach at her school.
• Recreational marijuana is now legal in California. Tulare County’s Board of Supervisors on Monday voted to continue its ban of pot farms that would grow non-medical weed . Game on.
• A judge dismissed a criminal case against one of the Fresno Police Department’s harshest critics.
• Community leaders demanded that they have say in the choice of a new Fresno Unified School District superintendent. School board President Brooke Ashjian’s reply:
When we start the search for the new Supt we WILL be transparent, public,and inclusive, this for Parents and kids It will be great!. #wrk4U— Brooke Ashjian (@BrookeAshjian) January 18, 2017
• The commutation of Chelsea Manning’s prison sentence marks an abrupt U-turn for President Obama, who led a long battle against government leaks.
• President Obama is trying to undermine the incoming Trump administration by “binding the president-elect hand and foot,” Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
What You Want to Know
• A rhinoceros at Fresno Chaffee Zoo is in a family way. What we wouldn’t give for a rhino registry at Buy Buy Baby.
• The Fresno Grizzlies take ownership of the taco emoji. They’ve adopted it, actually. Emojis can be slippery little characters.
• We’re told a Fresno police officer shouted “like a caveman” to scare away a bobcat in Woodward Park. He could have saved energy by pointing past the big kitty and saying, “Look! It’s Jeff Corwin.”
• Fresno State’s men’s basketball team hosts Colorado State tonight while senior Cullen Russo continues to float in academic limbo.
• The Fresno Beehive’s first podcast has dropped. It’s worth a listen.
• With a great throwing arm comes a great Twitter account. Just ask quarterback Derek Carr and the Oakland Police Department.
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• Just what you need to go along with your McDonald’s coffee: 7-Eleven breakfast pizza.
• Some fans of Garth Brooks aren’t buying his reason for not playing at the Trump inauguration.
• Brain food is real. No no, food for the brain, not of it. Ew.
