Hot food, more Amtrak and a Brexit update – your Morning Scoop

Say what?
“People died so that I could be here today. People died so that you could be here today. People died so that you could march.” – Fresno City Council Member Oliver Baines before thousands marched on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in downtown Fresno.
What You Need to Know
• Brexit update: The U.K. will make a clean break from the European Union and leave its single market of some 500 million people, British Prime Minister Theresa May said this morning.
• You probably enjoyed Monday’s brief visit by Real Sunshine? Embrace the memory, folks: There’s more chill, rain and snow on the way.
• Fresno Unified, a school district teacher and the Valley’s Hmong community are caught up in a bitter legal fight over defamation vs. free speech.
• A Porterville High School coach was arrested on a charge of attempted sexual contact with a minor.
• Amtrak is kicking around the idea of increasing train service between Fresno and Sacramento. And it wants to hear from you, dear rail-riders.
• The man believed to have carried out the deadly New Year's nightclub attack in Istanbul, Turkey, has been captured, police said today.
What You Want to Know
• Who knows the yummiest food discoveries of the past year? Bob Rodriguez and Bethany Clough know. Dig in.
• Central High football star Jaylon Johnson says he’s going to play college ball at Utah. That didn’t prevent Fresno State’s new coaches from dropping by and saying, “Hey there! Don’t forget about us.”
• We broke the news to Food Network star Alton Brown that one of the places he wanted to visit during a tour stop here, Dusty Buns, had, well, turned to dust. His reaction was so Alton.
• Gene Cernan, who left the last footprints on the moon as an Apollo 17 astronaut, died Monday at 82. “Those steps up that ladder, they were tough to make,” he once said. “I didn’t want to go up. I wanted to stay a while.”
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• President-elect Donald Trump’s approval rating during the transition period is about 40 percent. His reaction: Rigged!
The same people who did the phony election polls, and were so wrong, are now doing approval rating polls. They are rigged just like before.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2017
• Meanwhile, here’s a list of all the members of Congress who are boycotting the Trump inauguration.
• This man was busted for bringing pot cookies to a granddaughter with cancer. Because compassion is illegal.
