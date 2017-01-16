MLK events, Fresno Unified drama and a band called The Slants – your Morning Scoop

Good morning! It’s Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 and here’s the Morning Scoop. Subscribe to get the Scoop in your inbox because you want to be informed but not too informed.
Say what?
“We want our educators to teach our students. We want them to keep their hands off students.” – Judge Michael McSpadden, who handed down prison time to a former Texas teacher who was impregnated by a 13-year-old student.
What You Need to Know
• Here are today’s scheduled events for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, including a 10 a.m. march in downtown Fresno.
• At least five people are dead after a gunman opened fire today at a nightclub in a Caribbean resort in Mexico.
• Jim Bartko, Fresno State’s athletic director, opens up about being molested as a child by a Catholic priest. His message to other victims: “Don’t be ashamed.”
• Fresno Unified School District has too many sick children and too few school-based health centers, according to a recent study.
• Are you or a loved one preparing for cancer surgery? The hospital you choose can be critical. Here’s why.
• Fresno Unified needs an interim superintendent, and Larry Powell is the man for the job, our Bill McEwen says.
• A youth wrestling club in Selma is devastated after $10,000 in computers and other electronic equipment is stolen.
What You Want to Know
• The government doesn’t know what to make of The Slants, an all-Asian-American rock band. The band’s name has become a free-speech case that’s going to the Supreme Court.
• Heads up, blackjack fans: Eagle Mountain Casino is setting plans in motion to move from the Tule River reservation to a site next to the Porterville airport.
• Pity the Dallas Cowboys fans who were stuck in AT&T Stadium because of a tornado warning, forcing them to put up with joyous Green Bay fans.
• Our Donald Munro went to the ruins of Delphi. He consulted the oracle ... actually, he sat on a rock there and read about it on his Kindle.
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• The NBA is considering shortening its games because it’s common knowledge that millennials have short attention spans because they’re pumped out of a cloning factory in Milpitas.
• From the nightmare file: A zebra found dead and skinned on a San Luis Obispo County beach died of natural causes, authorities said. The animal came from Hearst Ranch.
• “What adversity you went through?” the agitated Seattle player asked the reporter after the Seahawks lost to Atlanta. Gee, Mr. NFL Guy, does cancer qualify?
Got Scoop ideas? Contact Jody Murray (559-441-6367, @jmurray59).
