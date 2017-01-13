Def Leppard, Davante Adams, vanishing retail stores – your Morning Scoop

3:41 Meet the new Fresno State coordinators under Jeff Tedford Pause

1:13 Midday downpour floods Clovis streets

1:10 Recent snow promises a big weekend for play in the mountains

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

1:25 KoJa Kitchen fuses Korean and Japanese fare

0:24 Do you recognize this vehicle vandal?

2:20 Movie Trailer: 'Silence'

1:08 Fresno Unified superintendent Hanson moved from center seat of board meetings

3:24 Evert Silva, The Fresno Bee Runner of the Year in boys cross country