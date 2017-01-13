Def Leppard, Davante Adams, vanishing retail stores – your Morning Scoop

Hey, all! It’s Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 and here’s an non-superstitious edition of the Morning Scoop. Subscribe here to get the Scoop in your inbox because you want to be informed but not too informed.
Say what?
“If it takes 10 seconds longer to get there, so be it. If it takes 15 seconds longer to get there, so be it.” – Fresno Fire Chief Kerri Donis on department’s bigger eye on safety after the March 2015 incident that left Capt. Pete Dern with severe burns.
What You Need to Know
• This week’s wild, wet weather was capped by a gullywasher that flooded neighborhoods in Fresno and Clovis.
• Good news after all the angst over the high price of EpiPens: CVS is offering a generic version for a sixth of the usual cost.
• Everything is finally clicking for former Fresno State star and current Green Bay wide receiver Davante Adams. The Packers face Dallas in a big playoff game Sunday.
• Def Leppard, Poison and Telsa are bringing their hair-band song hooks and embarrassingly tight pants (especially for guys their age) to Save Mart Center.
• Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that severely damaged a mobile home in the Fresno County foothills that was the intended home for a convicted child molester.
What You Want to Know
• Sears. Macy’s. Ann Taylor. Why are so many of your favorite big-name retail stores in the Valley disappearing?
• Check out things to do this weekend and beyond in music and theater & arts.
• New movies for you: “Patriots Day,” “A Blind Hero” and “Being 17.”
• Take that, HGTV: This woman and her kids built their dream home by watching YouTube videos.
• A 4-year-old girl has read more than 1,000 books. She thinks she wants to be a paleontologist. Yes, she knows what that word means.
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• He's suspected of vandalizing cars. Did the man bun help police identify him? Oh, sweet mercies, we hope so.
• Say to dog: "Who's a good boy, Tucker?" Dog hears: "Blah blah blah-blah Tucker." Moral: The words don't matter. Just deliver them in a high voice.
• Bo knows this: He won't let his kids play football. Touchdown, Mr. Jackson!
Love is like a bomb baby c'mon get it on. Livin' like a lover with a radar phone. Lookin' like a tramp, like a Jody Murray (559-441-6367, @jmurray59).
Comments