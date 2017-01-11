Storm update, a happy zoo, Trump meets the press – your Morning Scoop

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 and here’s your finely crafted Morning Scoop. Subscribe here to get the Scoop in your inbox because you want to be informed but not too informed.
Trump and Russia http://www.fresnobee.com/news/politics-government/article125758779.html#ms
Say what?
“If you're tired of arguing with strangers on the internet, try to talk with one in real life.” – President Barack Obama in his sometimes-emotional farewell speech, which he gave in his hometown of Chicago.
What You Need to Know
• Farmers hope these big storms can replenish underground water supplies strained by years of drought. Rain and snow hit the central San Joaquin Valley hard overnight. Evacuation orders still are in place in North Fork. And the storm hit even harder in Northern California.
• With recreational pot now legal in California, how much can businesses say about what workers do in their spare time?
• Donald Trump will hold his first news conference in nearly six months this morning. The president-elect likely will face questions about new reports that Russia may have information it can use against him as blackmail and that Trump’s campaign was clued in to the Russians’ hacking of the Democratic Party. Some of the allegations in a leaked dossier are salacious.
• Fresno County showed off its upgraded emergency dispatch center, which now sports those nifty stand-up work stations. Lumbar regions, rejoice!
• Gov. Jerry Brown strikes a pessimistic tone as he releases his $117.1 billion budget for California. “It’s going to be a rough ride. And we cannot tell where we will be in a few months.”
What You Want to Know
• Fresno has a new restaurant that fuses Korean and Japanese cuisine. Our Bethany Clough has the delicious details.
• Speaking of food, the new Kids Cafe, which serves great fare while giving work experience to special-needs children, can restore your faith in humanity.
• We’re on a food roll: This lifelong vegetarian has a Fresno-based meal-delivery and catering company that offers healthy fare you can actually enjoy.
• Why is our Rick Bentley hanging out with “Twin Peaks” director David Lynch and the cast of “Pretty Little Liars”? Inquire within.
• Fresno Chaffee Zoo enjoyed record-setting attendance in 2016. Listen carefully ... that’s the tapirs saying “thanks!”
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• Double-check where you’re sending texts. You just might invite deputies to a meth delivery.
• This is NOT what we mean by “car-pooling,” ma’am.
• So there’s this guy, see? He put on a bunny suit and blew an air horn in a police station. Crazy, right?
Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59
Comments