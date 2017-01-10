Weather update, Jeff Tedford’s coaches and Obama’s farewell – your Morning Scoop

1:08 Fresno launches FAX15 bus service, shortening the wait time Pause

0:27 Watch a mystery surfer cruise down a flooded Grover Beach road

1:49 Parts of Yosemite Valley flooded as Merced River recedes

0:48 Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

0:24 Do you recognize this vehicle vandal?

3:57 Prep Wrestling: Clovis' Justin Mejia, Buchanan team clean up at Doc Buchanan Invitational

1:42 Hold back the floodwaters: Sandbags are simple, but here's how to fill and use them right

1:51 Merced River expected to flood Sunday night in Yosemite Valley