Weather update, Jeff Tedford’s coaches and Obama’s farewell – your Morning Scoop

Hey there! It's Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 and here's your piping hot Morning Scoop of news.
Say what?
“I feel fortunate to be able to witness this amazing natural phenomenon.” – Catherine DeCecco, a teacher at Yosemite Valley School and a witness to the big storm that rolled through Yosemite Valley, causing some flooding but relatively little damage.
What You Need to Know
• More snow and rain is expected in the Sierra and central San Joaquin Valley later today. Some residents in North Fork remain under evacuation orders after a swollen creek flooded the area.
• President Obama chose to give tonight’s farewell speech in Chicago. Here’s why.
• Clemson defeated Alabama 35-31 with a last-second touchdown in the college national championship game. Meanwhile, over on social media, it was all about the referee and his guns.
We need Mike Defee and Ed Hochuli to compete in an Over the Top style arm wrestling competition. pic.twitter.com/WQj5oF3i4f— TJ Carpenter (@TJCarpenterWHB) January 10, 2017
• Jurors begin deliberations today in the death-penalty phase trial of Dylann Roof, who was convicted in the Charleston, S.C., church massacre.
• Columnist Marek Warszawski notes Fresno State football coach Jeff Tedford looked in unusual places to find his defensive and offensive coordinators. And that could be a good thing.
• Senate confirmation hearings start today for President-elect Trump’s Cabinet selections. First up: Sen. Jeff Sessions, Trump’s pick for attorney general. In a rare twist, a fellow senator, Cory Booker of New Jersey, will testify against Sessions.
What You Want to Know
• A Sacramento woman is suing Chipotle for more than $2.2 billion because the restaurant allegedly used her photo without permission. Sounds like there was a bit too much tomatillo in her carnitas.
• Attention, future former KMart employees: Wendy’s urges you to consider a role in fast food.
• With or without you, U2 is coming to California for its Joshua Tree Tour.
• This tree fell in the forest and Everyone on Social Media heard it.
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• A Michigan sheriff took residence in his own jail just to, you know, see what it’s like. Can’t wait for the “after” pictures.
• Yahoo will change its name to Altaba, which is Silicon Valley-ese for “rock bottom.”
• A robbery suspect in New York made off with $110,000, but was caught after leaving a trail of cash.

