January 9, 2017 7:13 AM

The latest storm news, plus Trump vs. Streep – your Morning Scoop

By Jody Murray

jmurray@fresnobee.com

Good morning! It’s Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 and here’s your heaping helping of the Morning Scoop. Subscribe here to get the Scoop in your inbox because you want to be informed but not too informed.

Say what?

"I'm human. Yeah, absolutely. I said, 'What if?' I said, 'why?' A lot, in the last two weeks." –injured Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who stayed at home as his teammates lost to Houston in the NFL playoffs.

What You Need to Know

• Yes, we’re all soaked to the bone, and from a “take that, drought” perspective it’s glorious. But the rainstorm is doing damage in Yosemite Valley and forcing evacuations in North Fork. We will provide updates there and everywhere through the day.

Merced River rising close to flood levels in Yosemite Valley

Jamie Richards, of Yosemite National Park, updates the level of the Merced River at Swinging Bridge in Yosemite Valley, on Sunday, Jan. 8. The river is expected to crest at 12 feet at 10 p.m. Sunday night due to a powerful storm that hit the park this weekend.

Silvia Flores The Fresno Bee
 

• UFC cage match between Meryl Streep and Donald Trump. Make it happen.

• In the non-Meryl portion of the Golden Globes, “La La Land” got lots of love. Have you seen it? Rick Bentley says you should. Donald Munro isn’t impressed.

• What’s going on with the search for a new Fresno Unified School District superintendent?

What You Want to Know

• An animator whose work stretches from the Beatles’ “Yellow Submarine” to Nickelodeon’s “Rugrats” is showing his stuff in Fresno.

• Good news for folks who ride FAX buses to and from Fresno State.xxx

What You Wish You Didn’t Know

• Could Hillary Clinton become Donald Trump’s mayor?

• Actual snakes on a plane. And, yeah, Samuel L. Jackson was in the vicinity.

No Pants Subway Rides returned. And we have pictures. Sorry.

Jody Murray (559-441-6367, @jmurray59) can’t stand the rain against my window, bringing back sweet memories.

Morning Scoop

Merced River rising close to flood levels in Yosemite Valley

