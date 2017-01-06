Trump on the wall: We pay now, Mexico pays later – your Morning Scoop

TGIF, everyone! It’s Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 and here’s your heaping helping of the Morning Scoop. Subscribe here to get the Scoop in your inbox because you want to be informed but not too informed.
Say what?
“We’ve already said it. Now we have to pull through.” – Nick Haas, a founding member of the comedy group Blimprov, which has vowed to do a performance every Saturday through 2017.
What You Need to Know
• Here comes the rain (and snow) again. And again. And again. We have a one-day break today before the “Pineapple Express” begins dropping a prodigious load Saturday. It should be a big one. The National Weather Service ran out of colors to describe it.
The High Sierra above 9k ft can expect 3-6 ft of snow this wkend. Isolated locations may get more than our color scale can handle. #CAstorm pic.twitter.com/QR7Ek26feG— NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) January 5, 2017
• Who will pay for the wall President-elect Donald Trump has promised to build on the U.S.-Mexico border? American taxpayers, it appears. But don’t fret; Trump says the cost “will be paid back by Mexico later!”
• "They stab it with their steely knives..." There are few high notes for the tenants of this Hotel California. They were forced out of the Fresno motel after the city ruled that substandard electricals were a fire hazard.
• Facebook Live is promoted as "a fun, powerful way to connect with your followers." It's also become a means to broadcast human horror in real time.
What You Want to Know
• Mom: Listen to me when I talk to you about handling money. Me: <nods sheepishly>
• Super Bowl Sunday prediction: Watching these physically challenged puppies will be the top play of the day.
• Movie critic Rick Bentley to everyone: Go see “Hidden Figures.” It soars.
• Columnist Marek Warszawski introduces us to Bryson Williams, Fresno State basketball’s 6-foot-8-plus (and growing) freshman.
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• We hope the hairbrush enabled with wi-fi won't be the best new crazy gadget of 2017. But the year is young.
• We kept track of the number of bombs the U.S. dropped in 2016. So you didn’t have to.
• And the political discourse just gets better and better. Latest example: Vice President Joe Biden to Trump: “Grow up.”
Contact Jody Murray at 559-441-6367, @jmurray59.
Comments