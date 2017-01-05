A money shot, store closures and a river in the sky – your Morning Scoop

Good morning! It’s Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 and here’s a big dish filled with your Morning Scoop. Subscribe here to get the Scoop in your inbox because you want to be informed but not too informed.
Say what?
“Dorothy’s journey and my journey are very similar. I was in Miami and I had no idea what I wanted to do. I knew I wanted to act but I didn’t know where or how.” – Adria Arjona, who plays an older Dorothy Gale in NBC’s “Emerald City”
What You Need to Know
• “Atmospheric river” sounds Tolkien-esque. Unlike the Eye of Sauron, though, it’s a real thing, and will continue to flow over the Valley and Sierra through the weekend, bringing rain, snow and threats of floods. Here’s the latest.
• This Tulare guy nailed at halfcourt shot at a Lakers game and won $95,000 (true). Afterward, the home team signed him (not true).
• Republican lawmakers are none too pleased that former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder will counsel the California Legislature on ways to fight the Trump administration.
• A U.S. Senate committee will ask CIA and FBI directors today about the assessment that Russia meddled with our presidential election.
• David Carr has great insight into the train wreck that’s the San Francisco 49ers.
• And in breaking (out) news, one of the most popular facial scrubs on the planet is essentially worthless, a lawsuit alleges.
What You Want to Know
• Macy’s is closing 68 stores and eliminating more than 10,000 jobs. A stylishly clothed Grim Reaper spared Valley locations.
• Two Valley KMarts are closing. So are a couple of big-name women’s clothing stores.
• Words and video highlights from Fresno State’s victory over Wyoming in men’s basketball.
• Is a 10-minute oil change long enough for a woman to give birth in an auto shop? Is that a rhetorical question?
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
Jackie Evancho's album sales have skyrocketed after announcing her Inauguration performance.Some people just don't understand the "Movement"— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2017
• “Skyrocket”? Not really.
• This man is accused of subduing a woman with a stun gun, then locking her inside a wooden box. And our faith in humanity takes another hit.
• Aaaand hit No. 2: A girl posted nude photos to Snapchat. Her dad’s response? He choked her.
Jody Murray (559-441-6367, @jmurray59) has never won the lottery but isn’t ridiculously upset about it, like this woman is.
Comments