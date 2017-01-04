Obamacare battle begins, plus (Livingstone’s) fire and rain – your Morning Scoop

Hey ho! It’s Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 and here’s your heaping helping of the Morning Scoop. Subscribe here to get the Scoop in your inbox because you want to be informed but not too informed.
Say what?
"I'm of the opinion that Dick Clark would not have let an artist go through that and he would have been as mortified as I was in real time." – Mariah Carey on her live-TV meltdown on New’s Years Eve
What You Need to Know
• The effort to dismantle Obamacare begins in earnest today. President Obama is huddling with congressional Democrats on the Hill while Vice President-elect Mike Pence meets with Republicans.
• It’s wet out there (and snowy Up There), and should remain so through the weekend. But let us repeat, THE DROUGHT ISN’T OVER.
• The fire that ripped through beloved Tower District restaurant Livingstone’s was an act of arson, authorities said.
• Mass murderer Charles Manson was taken from Corcoran State Prison to a Bakersfield hospital. How’s he doing? “He is alive,” is all a prison spokesman said.
• A flu outbreak (ugh) is in full bloom. Just ask the folks in local hospital ERs.
What You Want to Know
• That’s not a mirage on your radio dial. K-Jewel is back!
• Cheese off your foodie friends by knowing about all the edible trends in 2017.
• Rep. Paul Ryan to kid: “Are you going to sneeze?” Imaginary Ryan aide: “It’s called ‘dabbing,’ sir.” Ryan: ...
• Ethics aftermath: Bakersfield Republican and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy apparently knows a train wreck when he sees one.
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• Sales are soaring for Carrie Fisher books and George Michael music. Ew.
• Admit it. You’re jonesing for a life-size wax figure of President Zachary Taylor to pose next to your Hatchimals collection. Well, jones no more, my friends. And inquire within.
• Go onto “The Apprentice,” get a White House job. Hey, it worked for Omarosa.
Megyn Kelly is jumping from Fox News to NBC, but Jody Murray is still right here.
