A homeless dog’s new family, smart weight loss and a $1 house – your Morning Scoop

Hey ho! It's Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 and here's your heaping helping of the Morning Scoop.
Say what?
“I think Los Angeles is the natural home for it.” – Mayor Eric Garcetti on efforts to bring the (George) Lucas Museum of Narrative Art to his city. San Francisco also is in the running.
What You Need to Know
• Behind closed doors, House Republican leaders voted Monday night to gut the independent ethics office created eight years ago after a series of congressional scandals. The president-elect is displeased.
With all that Congress has to work on, do they really have to make the weakening of the Independent Ethics Watchdog, as unfair as it— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2017
........may be, their number one act and priority. Focus on tax reform, healthcare and so many other things of far greater importance! #DTS— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2017
• A Fresno homeless man’s dog gets a new family so we can feel warm all over for the rest of the day.
• Southern Cal football fans are wearing sloppy grins this morning, largely because of this 22-year-old’s left foot.
• And speaking of football: Seriously, Jed York? Seriously?
• A Madera man looking for a car burglar helped police catch a “highly intoxicated” woman who had an 11-month-old in her car.
• Lee Brand will be sworn in as Fresno mayor this morning. His name is already on the door.
Moving in to new office but found no candy pic.twitter.com/1AWUbmfQ4n— Lee Brand (@LeeBrand3) December 29, 2016
What You Want to Know
• So. New year. A time to promise yourself to lose weight. AGAIN. A smart tip from an expert: Put your brain on autopilot.
• Sorry, James Cameron, but it may have been fire, not ice, that brought down the Titanic.
• From one Boss to another: Bruce Springsteen questions whether Donald Trump is “simply competent enough” to be president.
• Our man of arts and culture, Donald Munro, already gave us his 20 best events of 2016. And so, bonus! Here are his 10 favorite stories from the year past.
• Monday marked the final rides on California Adventure’s Tower of Terror. It will get a “Guardians of the Galaxy” makeover. Insert huzzahs or outrage here.
• Pint-size heroics: Watch this toddler save his twin brother after a dresser falls on him.
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• The fact they named this dog Scarface was a huge tipoff for what happened next.
• An annotated edition of Adolf Hitler’s “Mein Kampf” is a bestseller in Germany right now.
• What a deal! This house sold for $1. Now the new owners can spend the rest of their money at Ikea.
Jody Murray is still mourning of the demise of the River Park Chevys.
