Minimum wage, restaurant closures and concerts – your Morning Scoop

Heyyy. It’s Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 and I’m here with your helping of the Morning Scoop. This is my last day writing the Scoop, as I will begin a new adventure next week. Another writer will take over starting Jan. 3, so I insist you stay subscribed for all that morning headline recap goodness.
What You Need to Know
• With the overwhelming threat of the president-elect taking office looming nearer (yep, threat), folks are scooping up marriage licenses.
• California’s minimum wage will rise to $10.50 starting Jan. 1.
• Fresno food truck pioneer Dusty Buns has closed. Did you know they had a store in San Francisco?
• Bridge Store in Madera is closing after 89 years in business.
• Aaaaand Chevy’s restaurant in River Park is gone. People are making some tough year-end decisions, it would seem.
What You Want to Know
• Is Robin Thicke still swoon-worthy? Either way, he’s coming to Fresno in February.
• As is something called a Rascal Flatts.
• Fresno’s Discovery Center needs your donations to help overhaul the children’s museum, so dig deep. For the kids.
What You Wish You Didn’t Know
• The drones are coming and your bow and arrows will not stop them.
• Never, ever think too hard about what you’re putting in your mouth. Or maybe think harder?
• And finally, a diver in Florida was stung by a venomous fish that isn’t even supposed to be in Florida waters. Forever bucking the rules of nature: That’s why Florida is the best state in the nation. *cough*
Thanks to everyone who was supportive of my time at Morning Scoop, most especially Kathy and Josh, and thanks also to those who were not supportive. Your whiny emails fueled my fire. Later days, all!
Heather McLane: heatherannmclane@gmail.com, @heather_mclane
